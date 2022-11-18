What are the rarest sheep colors in Minecraft?

Minecraft is a fantastic survival game, with elements that are similar to the real world. There are a variety of animal mobs in the game, including cows, horses, and different types of sheep.

Sheep can typically be found quite easily in Minecraft. However, there are certain types of sheep with colors that are much rarer. This also means they don't spawn as often.

Rainbow sheep and other rare variants of sheep in Minecraft

Pink Sheep

Pink sheep is one of the rarest variants of the mob in the game (Image via Reddit/u/Kledd)

There is a minuscule 0.164% chance that an adult pink sheep will naturally spawn in a game world. A baby pink sheep, on the other hand, has a 0.0082% chance of spawning.

Pink sheep were introduced to Minecraft in the beta 1.2 update. White sheep were the first and original sheep in the game.

Rainbow Sheep

When a player names a spawn egg "jeb_" or uses a name tag to rename an existing sheep "jeb_," the rainbow sheep, known as Jeb, is produced. With a fading rainbow effect, this sheep's wool alternated incessantly between 16 colors.

The name of the sheep is actually an Easter egg as one of the Minecraft creators is named Jeb. There is a similar mechanic in the game where players can turn an animal upside-down if they set its name to "Dinnerbone."

Brown Sheep

Brown sheep can be bred with sheep of any color in the game (Image via YouTube/Gar Borowskis)

If players are looking for a rare breed of sheep in Mojang's sandbox game, they should look no further than the brown variants.

Brown sheep are not as common as their white/black/gray/light gray counterparts. Adult brown sheep have a 2.85% chance of spawning, while baby brown sheep have a 0.15% spawn chance.

Brown sheep can be bred with sheep of any color to produce offspring of different genetics.

Black/Gray/Light Gray Sheep

Young black/gray/light gray sheep are rarer than older ones in the game (Image via Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

Players will sometimes stumble upon black/gray/light gray sheep in a given world. These sheep are not extremely rare, with an adult spawn chance of 14.25% (4.75% each). Their young ones, on the other hand, are much rarer with a chance of 0.75% (0.25% each).

Although these sheep are not as rare as others in the game, it is still quite cool to find them.

White Sheep

White sheep are the most common variants of the mob in the game (Image via YouTube/mungosgameroom)

White sheep are the most popular variants of sheep in Minecraft, with their chance of spawning being a staggering 81.836%. These creatures are widespread passive mobs that inhabit many grassy biomes and provide wool and mutton.

Baby white sheep are the complete opposite of their older versions. They are not common at all and have a spawn chance of only 4.0918%.

Although adult white sheep aren't unique at all, they're still something that players often look for at the start of an adventure. This is due to the fact that wool is required to make a bed.

