What is a server address in Minecraft?

Minecraft servers are created by everyday players. These servers come in a range of forms. Some offer special minigames that can be played with friends inside custom-built worlds, and others may place more emphasis on the social part of the game where you can chat, unwind, and meet new people. There are tons of different kinds of servers, each with its own set of rules, gameplay, and other design elements.

Server addresses are how you are able to access these multiplayer servers. A server address typically looks like a website link or a string of numbers similar to an IP. This article will dive into the specifics of a server address and how to join servers using these address.

Minecraft server lists

One of the unique ways to join a server is by scouting server lists commonly available online. While this is not a direct feature, knowing the addresses helps gamers navigate to the appropriate server with features they might want.

Server addresses in Minecraft

A server address is a special set of letters or numbers set up either in the form of an IP or website address. A good example of this is the server address PurplePrison.com

This server address leads to one of the most popular Minecraft prison servers, as you can see, it looks just like a normal website link. To use the server address to join the server, you simply put that server address into the direct connection spot or press add server to add it to your list of servers.

Another example of a server address is something like this: 71.168.5.7

This type of server address looks very similar to an IP address. These are usually only associated with smaller servers or if you decide to host a server yourself. So, the example above is just a random set of numbers.

The server addresses may also sometimes have a server port at the end of it separated by a colan, this would look something like this: 71.168.5.7:25565

The default port in Minecraft is 25565, which is why we used it in this example. Normally, only bedrock servers have server ports, but it can sometimes be seen with java edition servers.

Server addresses are used to join Minecraft servers

Multiplayer servers are a great way to connect with people and to join these servers, you're required to use a server address. It can be difficult for players to find good servers to play on because there are so many options available. Players should take some time to read reviews and compare different servers before deciding which one to play on.

Tons of different types of servers exist, offering something for every type of player. Whether you're looking for intense PvP action, classic survival gameplay, relaxing parkour challenges, or cool minigames, there's a server out there that's perfect for you.

