What is the server IP for Donut SMP? Minecraft server guide

If you play a lot of Minecraft, you are aware of how hard it can be to find the ideal server for you. Donut SMP, run by popular YouTuber DrDonut, is a server where a group of players can gather to create, cooperate, and have fun in Mojang's sandbox universe. It is one of the most well-known servers these days.

There aren't many regulations on the anarchy side of Donut SMP. Since there are so many things to do and no rules, players can get lost in it for hours on end. If you're interested in a server where you're allowed to use Minecraft hacks and scam players for all of their valuables, this one is for you.

This article provides you with the Donut SMP server IP and a quick rundown of what the server offers.

Donut SMP Minecraft server IP

The Minecraft server IP for Donut SMP is: donutsmp.net

To connect to Donut SMP, simply open Minecraft, select the multiplayer option, and click on "Add Server." Enter the server IP in the designated field, name it whatever you like, and click "Done." You are now ready to join the server's fantastic community of players.

Donut SMP has a number of interesting features, such as a marketplace, challenges, and events, making a unique plugin selection. If you're a new player, think about joining the Discord community to meet new people and get useful advice.

Minecraft servers similar to Donut SMP

1) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an incredible server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a server that provides a distinct take on the cooperative survival game. It offers players a novel and thrilling gaming experience with its unique plugins and vibrant community.

MoxMC's custom enchantment system is one of its best features. It lets players enhance their gear with custom enchantments that aren't seen in the original Minecraft. This gives the survival experience an additional level of strategy and rivalry.

Players can also take part in a wide range of events, challenges, and minigames on MoxMC. They are encouraged to communicate and work together through these activities to strengthen the sense of community.

2) WildWood SMP

IP address: wildwoodsmp.com

WildWood SMP is a thriving server (Image via Mojang)

WildWood SMP celebrates the artistic freedom and organic beauty of Minecraft. This server is dedicated to survival gameplay in an amazing setting with gorgeous scenery and custom constructions. Players can enjoy a Simple SMP, a Lifesteal SMP, and a Skyblock SMP.

WildWood SMP's dedication to environmental preservation is one of its best features. If you're looking for a different take on a normal SMP server, this is a fantastic choice.

3) FreshSMP

IP address: play.freshsmp.fun

FreshSMP is one of the most popular SMP servers (Image via Mojang)

The goal of FreshSMP is to give users a captivating and immersive multiplayer survival experience. A vast array of features and plugins are available on the server, with the goal of improving gameplay and building a strong sense of community.

FreshSMP takes pride in having an engaged staff that is always there to help and make sure players have a good time. The server also has a distinctive player economy where users can trade, buy, and sell goods with one another.

FreshSMP is worth checking out if you're looking for a server that provides a vibrant survival experience with a heavy emphasis on player interaction.