What is the server IP for Hoplite? Minecraft server guide

Hoplite is a popular battle royale Minecraft-based server where you can PvP against other players and compete against them, just like in Fortnite or PUBG. It is well-known for its exciting gameplay, vibrant community, and outstanding features. To start your fantastic adventure in this universe, you must ascertain the server IP address.

This article provides you with all the information you need to join and fully enjoy Hoplite.

Hoplite Minecraft server IP address

The Minecraft server IP address for Hoplite is hoplite.gg

To establish a connection between your Minecraft client and the server, you need to know its unique IP address. All you have to do is launch Mojang's sandbox game, choose the multiplayer game mode, and click "Add Server."

After entering the server IP in the designated field and giving it any name you choose, click on "Done." You are now prepared to take part in intense PvP fights on the server.

How to play Hoplite

When joining Hoplite, you will have the option to either play Battle Royale or Duels. On the Battle Royale section, you can play with friends as a team or go solo and face off against others in-game. The server has a bunch of custom items that can be crafted, which add a certain level of challenge to the game.

If you're a fan of games that feature Battle Passes, you'd be happy to hear that Hoplite also offers them to players, which is not common in the world of Minecraft servers.

Minecraft servers similar to Hoplite

1) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a great server (Image via Mojang)

Like Hoplite, MoxMC is a well-known server that offers a captivating battle royale experience.

Players looking for exciting PvP Minecraft experiences can turn to MoxMC because of its outstanding features. Numerous unique game types are available on the server, such as the well-known "Pit" game, which pits players against one another in a fierce competition to be the last one standing.

MoxMC stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and distinctive gaming mechanics. A fight can be won or lost depending on the custom weapons, gear, and power-ups.

Whether you choose to play alone or in groups with friends, MoxMC provides an incredibly thrilling and competitive setting. It should definitely be on your list if you're searching for a Hoplite-like Minecraft server.

2) Minemen Club

IP address: minemen.club

Minemen Club is an amazing server that provides a fantastic battle royale experience comparable to Hoplite. It is a leading option for players looking for intense and unrelenting action thanks to its fast-paced gameplay and thrilling game types.

The server offers a variety of cutting-edge game modes, such as the well-liked Tournament Sumo, in which users compete in a tournament-style version of sumo matches until one is declared the winner.

The degree of competition offered by Minemen Club is one of its best qualities. The server lets users compete against the greatest players by featuring leaderboards and ranks.

To enhance the excitement of the battle royale experience, Minemen Club also hosts frequent contests and events. This is a server that is well worth exploring if you want hard gameplay and a lively community.

3) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular Minecraft server around (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel is one of the most well-liked Minecraft servers, with millions of active users. It is well-known for its wide variety of game modes, but Ultra Hard Core stands out for its amazing battle royale experience. In this mode, players are submerged in a large, intricate area where they have to find resources, take out rivals, and win.

Players are also able to play survival games on Hypixe. To maintain interesting and engaging gameplay, the server is constantly adding new features, weaponry, and map modifications. Furthermore, you will always find comrades to collaborate with and opponents to take on, thanks to its vibrant player community.

Hypixel is a great option if you're searching for a server that mixes a lively community with battle-royale action.