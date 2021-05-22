What is Vault Hunters modpack in Minecraft?

Minecraft has one of the most active game modding communities. Many players create mod packs to make the game more fun and enjoyable. Some mods add new mobs and increase game difficulty, such as Zombie Apocalypse, while others change the entire gameplay, like Vault Hunters.

Vault Hunters is a famous Minecraft mod pack played by many popular Twitch streamers, including CaptainSparklez, Iskaal85, Rendog, Fundy, and more.

Players can play this multiplayer mod pack, created by Iskaal85 and the Iskallia Dev Team, on Forge Minecraft 1.16.3. This article shares everything readers need to know about the Vault Hunter's mod pack.

The Vault Hunters mod pack in Minecraft

Gameplay

In Vault Hunters, participants have to find 16 artifacts and use them to create a vault rune. After making a vault rune, they have to place it in their vault rune block.

Gamers can obtain artifacts by defeating vault bosses. To access a vault, they have to create a vault portal, similar to a nether portal. The former can be activated using vault crystals.

A fun yet challenging modpack (Image via Iskaal85)

The Vault Hunters have a vanilla-esque experience at first, but soon players have to begin their hunt for artifacts. In the Twitch series, Iskaal85 set a timer for 90 days in which participants have to collect all the artifacts.

However, in the public release, there is no timer for players to worry about.

Members of Vault Hunters series on Twitch

Iskaal85's first arena fight (Image via Iskaal85)

The Vault Hunters mod became famous after many streamers started playing on this multiplayer server together. The first season of Vault Hunters included CaptainSparklez, AntonioAsh, Hbomb94, Rendog, Stressmonster, and Iskaal85.

Season 1 saw fantastic success, so the creators brought another season for fans. The second season of Vault Hunters includes Iskall85, Stressmonster101, AntonioAsh, HBomb94, Captain Sparklez, Tubbo, itsFundy, Captain Puffy, and more streamers.

Download and install Vault Hunters modpack for Minecraft

Vault Hunters page (Image via CurseForge)

Iskaal85 and his team have released a public version of Vault Hunters with no need for Twitch integration. Players can download the mod pack and play it in a single-player world.

Download the Vault Hunters modpack from here.

Before installing the mod pack, users should ensure their computers meet the requirements. Unlike most other Minecraft mods, Vault Hunters is quite resource-heavy. It requires at least 6 to 8 GB of RAM to run correctly.

Players can use Chlorine to get better FPS while playing the mod.