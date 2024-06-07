What does Wind Burst enchantment do in Minecraft 1.21?

Minecraft is getting a lot of new items and mobs in the 1.21 Tricky Trials update. The new update is all set to be released on June 13, 2024, and it is one of the most exciting and impactful update the game has seen in recent years. For starters, the Minecraft 1.21 update brings a new weapon enchantment that might be one of the most unique the sandbox title has ever got.

Now, the reason for that is players need to take their time and get good with the enchantment to use it properly. If not used the right way, it can do more damage than good. Here's everything about the upcoming Wind Burst enchantment.

Everything about the Wind Burst in Minecraft 1.21 update

The mace in Minecraft delivers a powerful smash (Image via Mojang Studios)

As the name suggests, the Wind Burst enchantment in Minecraft creates a burst of wind when a weapon enchanted with it is used.

Trending

However, there’s a catch. The Wind Burst enchantment is only available for mace, a new weapon in the game. That’s not all as it also cannot be applied to the mace by players.

The only way to get a mace enchanted with the Wind Burst enchantment is by opening the ominous vault, a new block that contains rare loot items and can only be opened with a trial key once per player. Note that normal vaults will not contain the enchanted mace.

The mace enchanted with the Wind Burst enchantment will create a burst of wind when smashed. This causes the player to be knocked up in the air and allow them to attack once more. It is worth noting that the Wind Burst enchantment does not negate fall damage. Using a normal mace from a height on time will negate fall damage.

The Wind Burst in Minecraft can only be used on the mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

The mace is the strongest weapon in the game when used the right way. The higher the player attacks from using the mace, the stronger the impact.

There are three levels of the Wind Burst enchantment. Level I launches the player eight blocks above the ground, Level II launches them 16 blocks above the ground, while Level III launches them 24 blocks above the ground.

The mace can be made using two items: the heavy core block that can be found by opening vaults and the breeze rod that can be obtained by defeating the Breeze.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback