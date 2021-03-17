What is the world record for beating Minecraft?

With speedrunning rising in popularity, the world record time for beating Minecraft keeps getting lower and lower.

There are many different factors when it comes to the world record of beating Minecraft: Was the player able to choose a seed, or did they have to let a random seed generate? Was the player allowed to use any glitches or bugs to boost their time, or did they have to do everything naturally? Is winning considered beating the Ender Dragon, beating all of the bosses, or completing every achievement?

With all of these factors being considered, there are quite a few world records for beating Minecraft, which will be discussed in this article using the statistics from speedrun.com.

The world record for beating Minecraft

Random seed, any% glitchless, version 1.16+ category

The most popular category of speedrunning, random seed, any% glitchless, version 1.16+, has a world record time of 12 minutes, 15 seconds, and 783 milliseconds.

This record is held by TwoLetterName from Uganda. The record was set two weeks ago, and is always changing, so a new world record for this category can be set within days.

Random seed, any% glitchless, version 1.9-1.15 category

This category is quite similar to the first one, where glitches are not allowed to be used, and players must use a random seed. The only difference is that in this category, players must use versions 1.9 to 1.15.

The record for this category is held by DoyPingu from the United States. The time was 17 minutes and 45 seconds. This record was set one week ago and can change at any moment.

Random seed, any% glitchless, pre 1.9 category

This category is the same as above, except the Minecraft version must be pre-version 1.9.

The record holder for this category goes by the name of Cscuile, and their location is set to Antarctica. Their speedrun time is 22 minutes and 58 seconds, with the record being set only a week ago.

All achievements, set seed, glitchless, version 1.8-1.11

The record for completing every achievement using a set seed, no glitches, and a game version between 1.8 and 1.11 is held by Schnidi_ of Switzerland. The time it took for them to complete every achievement was 30 minutes and 57 seconds. This record was set nine months ago.

To learn more about other world records that were not mentioned, visit speedrun.com.