When can players expect Minecraft 1.20 update official trailer to be released?

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, has a release date set for June 7, 2023. After its initial reveal back in October 2022, Mojang has provided plenty of details as to what the new update contains content-wise, and players have been able to sample the additions thanks to the in-game snapshot and preview system. But will Trails & Tales receive another trailer?

Typically, when a major Minecraft update debuts, an accompanying trailer releases on or around the same day. With that information, it's likely that players will receive a trailer to accompany version 1.20 on June 7, 2023. However, it's possible that the trailer may release slightly before or after the update's debut.

So, what will this new Minecraft trailer entail? And what can fans expect to see?

What fans can expect from Minecraft 1.20's release trailer

Considering the breadth of content being introduced in Minecraft 1.20, its accompanying trailer will likely detail the new additions and how they tie into the update's themes of exploration and personal expression.

As a result, players will likely see new in-game locations, like the cherry grove biome and the trail ruins structure, as well as hanging signs and armor trims. Archeology is also one of the most heralded inclusions in this update, so players will likely see plenty of footage of exploring structures and brushing suspicious sand/gravel blocks to unearth pottery "sherds" and collecting sniffer eggs.

On the subject of the sniffer, the 2022 Mob Vote winner should likely feature heavily in Minecraft 1.20's trailer. The creature has been the veritable face of the Trails & Tales update well before it ever had a name. The camel mob may figure itself into the trailer as well since it has appeared in previous trailers.

The sniffer's ability to dig up torchflower seeds and pitcher pods may also appear to show off the functionality of the new mob.

In addition to the core additions of Minecraft 1.20, additional images and video may be used to round out the trailer.

Considering that the update introduces bamboo and cherry blossom tree wood to the game, builds utilizing these new wood types may pop up here and there as well. Other impactful block additions like chiseled bookshelves, rafts, cherry wood boats, or calibrated sculk sensors may make an appearance too, though nothing is confirmed for sure.

All in all, fans will simply have to wait until the week of Trails & Tales' release date to see when the trailer appears and what it might showcase.

Regardless, a short trailer can't ever encapsulate the full scope of a given content update. The best way to experience Trails & Tales is simply to dive in and check it out first-hand. With so much to explore and interact with, the 1.20 update should provide hours of enjoyment beyond what a single video can portray.

