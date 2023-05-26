What to do with pitcher pod in Minecraft 1.20 update

The pitcher pod is a brand-new seed that will be released in Minecraft with the 1.20 update. It has something to do with the sniffer, which players chose during the 2022 mob vote. Since the behavior of the sniffer was revealed by Mojang, players already knew that some new plants and seeds would also be released with the update.

The pitcher pod was added after the torchflower seed, which was the first item that was added with the sniffer in the snapshot phase.

How to obtain pitcher pod in Minecraft 1.20 update

Sniffers are the only way to find pitcher pod seeds in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Players must understand that they need to jump through several hoops to obtain a pitcher pod. Only the sniffers can smell and dig out the special seed from the dirt blocks. However, getting a sniffer is a much tougher job.

These mobs do not spawn naturally anywhere in the world. Their eggs need to be found in suspicious sand blocks within ocean ruins, specifically located in warm ocean biomes. Furthermore, not every suspicious sand block will contain sniffer eggs, making the ancient mob even harder to find.

Once players hatch the sniffer eggs, they must wait for the snifflet to grow. They will have to wait further and let the sniffer roam around the world and start digging for either torchflower seeds or pitcher pods. Of course, the mob will not always dig out the pitcher pod.

How to use pitcher pod

Use pitcher pod to grow pitcher plant

The main use of the pitcher pod is to grow a pitcher plant from it in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The main use of the pitcher pod is to sow it in a farmland block so that it grows into a pitcher plant.

The pitcher plant grows in three stages as a pitcher crop. Once it is fully grown, it can be broken with anything and placed on a regular grass block as decoration.

As of now, the only use of the pitcher plant is for decoration. Apart from that, it can be used on a crafting table to produce two cyan dye items.

Use on other mobs

Pitcher pod can be used to breed chickens and tame parrots in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though sniffers dig out pitcher pods, they cannot be used on them in any way. The new ancient mob only eats torchflower seeds to breed and heal.

The pitcher pod can only be used to breed chickens, grow chicks, and tame parrots in Minecraft. This means that they are like any other seed in the game.

