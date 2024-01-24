When can players expect Minecraft 1.21 snapshots to start releasing?

As we move into 2024, Mojang will focus completely on Minecraft 1.21 snapshots. The Swedish game company announced the 1.21 update in October 2023. Since the 1.20 update still had some issues, most of the effort was initially directed towards releasing snapshots and smaller updates for it. However, Mojang could soon start releasing snapshots for the 1.21 update.

Here is everything about Minecraft 1.21 snapshots and the possible time window for their arrival.

When could Mojang start releasing Minecraft 1.21 snapshots?

Possible release of Minecraft 1.21 snapshots

Mojang could start releasing 1.21 snapshots after the 1.20.5 update is out (Image via Mojang)

Currently, Mojang is working on releasing the 1.20.5 update, possibly one of the last incremental updates in the 1.20 series. The developers have already released four snapshots for it, two of which arrived in 2024. Additionally, Mojang surprised the community by releasing the new armadillo mob and its wolf armor in the 1.20.5 update instead of keeping it for 1.21. Hence, there is a chance that 1.20.5 could take some time.

Based on the speculated release window of the 1.21 update, which is around mid-June 2024, Mojang could start releasing Minecraft 1.21 snapshots after the 1.20.5 installment. This is because most of the major glitches and bugs crippling the 1.20 update have now been fixed, with a few new additions. The 1.20.5 update could be released sometime in the first week of February, after which 1.21 snapshots could start rolling out.

Its arrival will mark the conclusion of the 1.20 update series, allowing Mojang to focus solely on developing the next major addition.

Features Minecraft 1.21 snapshots would offer

Features that are already announced would come out of the experimental phase in snapshots for Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

Currently, the 1.21 update's features are in an experimental category. This means they are inaccessible until players manually switch on the experimental features while creating a world. This would change in snapshots for Minecraft 1.21 since all the additions and changes would come from the experimental stage and be added to a regular snapshot version.

Additions like trial chambers, trial spawners, breeze mobs, crafter blocks, and more can be found whenever players create a normal world without manual toggles.

Furthermore, 1.21 snapshots would gradually bring new features Mojang did not announce in their annual live event. There can be new mobs, blocks, and even structures yet to be revealed as part of the next installment. Hence, it is safe to say that players will eagerly wait for the developers to start releasing dedicated 1.21 snapshots.