When Dream opened up about cheating on his speedrun in Minecraft (Throwback)

On May 30th, 2021, Clay “Dream” tweeted out an explaination owning up to his mistakes pertaining to his speedrunning controversy that struck in December, 2020.

Dream took the internet by storm with his talent within the game, Minecraft. The faceless content creator charmed fans all over the world with his manhunt series, plot heavy survival-multiplayer, various in-game mods and challenges, and, of course, his talented speedruns.

In December, 2020 — Dream broke fifteen million subscribers, and in the same month had his title on the speedrun leaderboards revoked after officials concluded that he had cheated in his run. Officials concluded that he had been using a modded feature that increased the item drop rate for rare items like blaze rods and ender pearls.

There were arguments back and forth for months between the faceless content creator himself, third parties, and moderators at speedrun.com. Dream insisted to officials that his run was clean, and that the evidence used against him was cherry-picked to make his item drop rate look better than it actually was.

As we know now, these angry, stubborn tweets and heated responses were a source of shame for the faceless content creator, after he found out that he had in fact had his modded client on during his controversial speedrun.

Looking back on Dream's apology for cheating on his speedrun in Minecraft

On May 30th, 2021 — at around 7:08 AM EST — Dream released a tweet (that has been deleted as of now) containing the simple words, "about speedrunning," followed by the link to a lengthy pastebin apology that has also now been taken down.

The original pastebin apology is well over two-thousand words, and despite the post being taken down, there have been dozens of re-uploads of the full apology. It's recommended that readers take the time to read the full, re-uploaded version of the original apology here.

Despite the initial controversy and release of the pastebin explanation striking both a call for outrage and support from either side of the argument; it's been less than a year since the original pastebin apology was released and it seems the internet has gone entirely silent on the controversy.

Although, based on the closing paragraph of the apology, it seems that Dream isn't exactly looking to talk much more about it:

"I hope that this gives insight into my mindset a little bit, but if not I’m not sure what will. I’m sure I’ll talk about it more just for clarity sake, but I want to avoid causing more drama. please don’t send any hate to the mod team or anyone involved in the situation, I don’t want any more drama at all, you’re no supporter of mine if you do."

Also Read Article Continues below

Since then, there's been no follow up on the controversy or even an explanation as to why the original tweet and pastebin apology were taken down. That said, the thread of tweets that Dream released the following day (elaborating more about the pastebin post) remain up and available to read.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider