How did Dream's team perform in Minecraft Championship 19?

Team Emerald Elves (consisting of Dream, Tubbo, Ranboo, and Slimecicle) fought valiantly throughout the festive event and ended up in a respectable fourth place at the end of Minecraft Championship 19.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of monthly tournaments held through the collective efforts of both The Noxcrew, and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event is made up of ten teams of four participants who compete in a series of nine minigames randomly chosen by the competitors.

These minigames are designed to test each competitor's ability to work as a team, as well as various skills, such as parkour, speed-bridging, and player-versus-player combat within Minecraft.

Minecraft Championship 19 had been marketed as a holiday-themed event meant to celebrate the month of December. This meant that not only would team names be given a festive overhaul, but minigames and hub maps would be festively decorated as well.

Team Emerald Elves steal fourth place during Minecraft Championship 19

Clay "Dream" has consistently been a fan-favorite competitor, is well on his way to being the first individual participant to get to five total wins throughout his time competing in the Minecraft Championships.

Due to his success in the event and recent teaming with championship newcomer Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish, audiences were naturally eager to see how his team would do in Minecraft Championship 19.

Team Emerald Elves managed to snag fourth place on the final team leaderboards. Although this might be disappointing to some viewers, this team had welcomed a completely new member who was unfamiliar with participating in the championships prior to this.

At the end of the day, content creators participate in this event to have fun, and there will be plenty of chances in the future for some blinding victories from Dream.

Here is the final team leaderboard for Minecraft Championship 19:

1st: Team Teal Turkeys (22288)

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Sneegsnag

Sapnap

2nd: Team Cerulean Candy Canes (22243)

awesamdude

vGumiho

HBomb94

Ryguyrocky

3rd: Team Red Reindeer (19989)

Krinios

GeorgeNotFound

Eret

Punz

4th: Team Emerald Elves (19453)

Dream

Tubbo

Ranboo

Slimecicle

5th: Team Ginger Breadmen (15869)

Grian

Solidarity

PeteZahHutt

GeminiTay

6th: Team Purple Penguins (15514)

Wisp

Seapeekay

TapL

Nihachu

7th: Team Pink Presents (12910)

Jack Manifold

Shubble

Wilbur Soot

Smajor

8th: Team Yellow Yetis (12281)

Quig

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

9th: Team Mint Mistletoes (10352)

InTheLittleWood

Smallishbeans

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

10th: Team Sapphire Santas (4062)

James Turner

DrGluon

Vixella

Zeuz

Best individual performances at Minecraft Championship 19

The Minecraft Championships also rank competitors based on their individual performances throughout the event. Individually, Team Emerald Elves did very well for themselves. Ranboo placed fourth, Dream came in seventh, Toby "Tubbo" Smith held down eleventh, and Slimecicle came in twenty-second.

Here is the final individual leaderboard (top 10) for Minecraft Championship 19:

1st: fruitberries (3464)

2nd: Sapnap (3353)

3rd: Punz (3029)

4th: Ranboo (2856)

5th: TommyInnit (2829)

6th: Ph1LzA (2706)

7th: Dream (2640)

8th: GeorgeNotFound (2590)

9th: PeteZahHutt (2475)

10th: Krinios (2381)

