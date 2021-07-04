When is Minecraft 1.17.1 update expected to release on Java Edition?

Mojang has released the highly awaited Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update on June 8th 2021. The update was divided into two parts, with the second part expected to be released in winter 2021.

The update brings many new changes to the game and adds a couple of items and mobs as well. Although it was split into two parts, the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part 1 update introduced a lot of new content that gamers can enjoy. With new features and changes, it is common for a game to develop new bugs and glitches.

To fix these glitches, after every significant update, Mojang releases more minor updates based on the feedback from development versions.

Expected release date for Minecraft 1.17.1

Release date

Mojang has revealed that the 1.17.1 update is scheduled to be released on July 6th 2021, but it may vary. This update fixes many previous issues and glitches, and if testers of the development version encounter no major bug, the update should be released on the announced date.

New features and changes

Classical Chinese language has been added.

New characters have been added that include several currency symbols and new emojis.

Removed East Allgovian German, Manx, and Silicon languages due to incomplete translation.

Blue axolotls will spawn through breeding only.

Chances of copper ingot drops from drowned have been increased from 5% to 11%. Drop rate boost has been increased with each level of looting spell from 1% to 2%.

Players can now get screaming goats by breeding common goats.

Status effects will now also apply to goats when jumping or ramming.

Zombie, zombie villager, husks, and drowned will no longer pick up glow inc sacs.

Deaths of named mobs will now be logged.

Cauldrons will now fill twice as fast as before with powdered snow.

Held model textures have been tweaked to include glass on the backside.

Diamond ores will now generate as they used to in version 1.16.5.

