When is Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update releasing for the Java Edition?

Caves & Cliffs is one of the most anticipated updates in the history of Minecraft. Ever since its announcement at Minecon 2020, fans have been wondering about the release date.

As per the official stream, the Caves & Cliffs update was supposed to be released in the summer of 2021. Unfortunately, developers had to split the update into two parts, considering the technical difficulties and the pandemic-induced delay.

Read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update release date confirmed for every platform.

Part 1 of the Minecraft update will release in June

A few days ago, Mojang released the second pre-release for the 1.17 update and announced the official release date. Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 is scheduled for release on 8th June.

Grab your nearest calendar and start circling with a vengeance: Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrives June 8th on both Java and Bedrock!



Learn all about this jam-packed new update:



↣ https://t.co/ShjvqFWUSq ↢ pic.twitter.com/3dzYBt3mQt — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 31, 2021

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition will receive the 1.17 update on the same day. Players should mark their calendars and be prepared to download the best Minecraft update.

The update will be freely available to players already owning a copy of the game. The following devices will receive the game:

For Java Edition:

Windows

macOS

Linux

For Bedrock Edition:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows 10

In the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang will introduce three cute mobs, many new blocks, and items. Sadly, the world generation changes, and new biomes are scheduled for the second update to be released later this year.

Steps to download the Minecraft 1.17 update

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs will be released in less than a week. Follow the steps below to download the update:

Open the Minecraft launcher. Go to the "Installations" tab available near the "Play" tab. After the 1.17's official release, the latest version will be available for download. Make a fresh new installation of the latest release.

After the latest version is installed, go to the "Play" tab and launch the game.

A fourth pre-release for Minecraft 1.17 is out with fixes for passive-aggressive mobs, hyperspeed credits and more bug fixes. Here'a quick guide to all the changes! https://t.co/lMEDHFfSwX — slicedlime (@slicedlime) June 2, 2021

Five days might seem like a long time to some. Impatient players can download the latest pre-release to test the upcoming features. Enable snapshots under the Installations tab to download snapshots and pre-releases.

Read: Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update official announcement, confirmed mobs, pre-release, and more details.

Edited by Srijan Sen