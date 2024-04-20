When could Minecraft 1.20.5 update come out?

Mojang Studios has almost completed the Minecraft 1.20.5 update and is ready to officially release its stable version. Although not a major update, it brings loads of new features that the player base has been craving for several years now. The developers typically release snapshots, pre-releases, and then release candidates before finalizing the official release.

With two release candidates already revealed, Minecraft 1.20.5 is not far away.

Exploring the release day window for the Minecraft 1.20.5 update

The release day window for the Minecraft 1.20.5 update was officially announced by Mojang Studios

On April 18, 2024, the Swedish game developers revealed the first release candidate for the 1.20.5 update. Apart from discussing the subtle changes made in the release candidate, they officially announced that the 1.20.5 update will arrive in the coming week.

This means that the release date window has already been set for April 22-26, 2024. However, there is no announcement about the exact release date.

In the past, Mojang Studios have released their updates on different days of the week. However, in recent history, they have never released an update on a weekend. Hence, it is safe to say that they will most likely release the 1.20.5 update anytime between Monday and Friday.

Features coming to Minecraft 1.20.5 update

The entire player base eagerly awaits this update, especially since it brings features the community has craved for many years.

In October 2023, the developers introduced a new mob called Armadillo as a candidate for the annual mob vote competition. As soon as it was revealed that armadillos drop scutes that can be crafted into wolf armor, they instantly became a fan favorite and won the mob vote. Though they were planned for the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios decided to add them to 1.20.5.

Armadillos will be found in warm biomes like savanna and badlands. A brush can be used on them to extract their scute. Six armadillo scutes can be combined to make one wolf armor. Since wolves are one of the most popular pet mobs, armor for it was highly appreciated by the community.

The second most exciting feature is also related to wolves: eight new wolf variants. Since the sandbox game was first created, only one kind of wolf spawned in every world. They were white and spawned in forests.

Mojang Studio is finally adding eight new wolf variants to Minecraft 1.20.5 update: rusty, spotted, black, striped, snowy, ashen, woods, and chestnut, spawning in different biomes.

