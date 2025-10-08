When were shields added to Minecraft?

Minecraft is a game that allows you to do almost anything; build bases, start farms and keep animals, mine for metals and other items, and even craft weapons to take on the hostile mobs such as zombies, skeletons, or the creepers. Combat requires attack as well as defense, and the shield is an item that is absolutely necessary when fighting mobs and other players.

Even though shields are very important, you would be surprised to know that this item was not a part of the blocky world for a long time. The game was released in 2009, but shields were added to Minecraft seven years later in February 2016. Here’s how the idea of a shield came to be and what changes players can expect in the future.

The history of shields in Minecraft

Shields were added seven years after the release of the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The idea of a shield in Minecraft first emerged during an interview in 2011, when the Lead Creative Designer Jens Bergensten mentioned that shields for the left arm might be added to the game.

However, no date or further plans were specified. Players had to wait for seven years as shields came to the game with the Combat update in February 2016. Other interesting items such as lingering potions and elytra were also added alongside it.

If you are not aware, the sword could be used to block attacks before shields came to Minecraft. The initial version also required you to add wool to craft shields, but it was later changed to just wooden planks and one iron ingot.

Other minor changes included texture tweaks that came with version 1.4 released in 2019. The shield is an interesting item because it helps you make your combat experience better. However, it has remained more or less the same over the years without any major functionality improvements.

Shields should get more functionality in Minecraft

Spears will be able to do a charged attack (Image via Mojang Studios)

Recently, Mojang Studios revealed the fourth and final game drop of 2025 and it’s called Mounts of Mayhem. The update will add the nautilus mob and the spear weapon. Interestingly, the spear can be used to do charged attacks and you can even joust with other players in Minecraft.

In jousting, shield is a very important part, and the ability to throw the spear also adds a new kind of threat. Perhaps the developers should go back to the drawing board and add more features to the shield.

For example, shields can have a charged attack in Minecraft, which could knock back other mobs and players when timed perfectly. This is a common mechanic in other games and it makes combat more fun.

