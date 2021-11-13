When and where to watch Minecraft Championship All-Stars?

The day has finally come for the next Minecraft Championship (MCC) to take place. This month, Noxcrew is bringing a non-canon event featuring the winners of previous tournaments.

The MCC Championship is the biggest Minecraft event that takes place every year. It is the only time of the month where fans get to see their favorite streamers collaborate and compete against each other.

In the upcoming MCC event titled All-Stars, past winners will compete in a series of nine different mini-games. Fans will see many skilled Minecraft streamers in the much awaited tournament like Dream, Sapnap, Illumina, and more.

Minecraft Championship All-Stars: Timings, live stream information, and more

The Minecraft Championship All-Stars is the fourth special event in the history of MCC. Noxcrew is planning to celebrate two years of MC Championships. The first MCC took place on November 17, 2019. MCC All-Stars will be live streamed on November 13, i.e., today.

Timings

The Minecraft Championship All-Stars is set to begin in just a few hours. Noxcrew was not too strict while making teams for this event, which led to some great team combinations. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch streamers battle it out to decide the winner of the MCC All-Stars.

The event will begin at 8.00 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). Timing will vary for fans from different time zones. Here are some timings for fans from other corners of the world:

1.30 am IST

9.00 pm BST

4.00 pm EST

1.00 pm PST

3.00 pm CST

Where to watch Minecraft Championship All-Stars?

Watch MCC on Twitch (Image via Twitch)

Like canon MCC events, Minecraft Championship All-Stars will also feature 40 participants who are divided into ten different teams. Most of the participants will be streaming the event live on their Twitch channels. Fans can watch their streams to view the event from the player's point of view.

Noxcrew admins will also be streaming the All-Stars event. Fans interested in watching their favorite streamers from a spectator's view can watch the admin stream on the official Noxcrew Twitch channel.

Teams

Here are the teams and streamers who will be participating in the Minecraft Championship All-Stars:

Team Red Rabbits:

Sapnap

BadBoyHalo

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Team Orange Ocelots:

Wisp

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

fWhip

Team Yellow Yaks:

Quig

Shubble

Seapeekay

Smajor

Team Lime Llamas:

Illumina

SB737

Sylvee

F1NN5TER

Team Green Geckos:

Cubfan

Ryguyrocky

PeteZahHutt

Grian

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Punz

jojosolos

CaptainPuffy

Blushi

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Krinios

Eret

Bitzel

MiniMuka

Team Blue Bats:

Fruitberries

Falsesymmetry

ReNDoG

HBomb94

Team Purple Pandas:

Krtzyy

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Burren

Team Pink Parrots:

TommyInnit

Ph1LzA

WilburSoot

Tubbo

MCC All-Stars is sure to be a fantastic event as many popular streamers are on their iconic teams. Viewers should definitely look out for Dream's team Red Rabbits as they have a high chance of winning.

