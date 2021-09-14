When and where to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17?

The most anticipated Minecraft event of August 2021 is a few days away. The Minecraft Championship is a fantastic tournament where forty Minecraft streamers are invited to form ten teams and compete against each other.
Noxcrew and Scott Smajor organize the Minecraft Championship. They have revealed that the first player to reach five MCC wins will be given a special medal. The player closest to getting it is HBomb94, as he already has four wins.
Details about viewing the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17
The date for the next MCC tournament is September 18, 2021. The event will start at 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:30 a.m. IST (September 9), 12:00 p.m. PST, 3:00 p.m. EST, and 2:00 p.m. CST.
The tournament can be viewed live on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel. Based on previous MCC streams, it is expected to be of at least two hours. Many participants like Dream will be streaming the tournament from their POV on their Twitch channels as well.
All participating players and their teams
Minecraft streamers who will be participating have been announced. Here's a list of the participating players and the teams they will be playing for:
Team Pink Parrots
- Vixella
- fruitberries
- KryticZeuZ
- Illumina
Team Purple Pandas
- ReNDoG
- Cubfan
- InTheLittleWood
- Hbomb94
Team Blue Bats
- Ph1LzA
- King Burren
- Sneegsnag
- Wisp
Team Lime Llamas
- Quig
- GeminiTay
- fWhip
- SolidarityGaming
Team Yellow Yaks
- Smajor
- Wilbur Soot
- Ranboo
- Shubble
Team Orange Ocelots
- Falsesymmetry
- Grian
- PeteZahHutt
- SB737
Team Red Rabbits
- GeorgeNotFound
- Sapnap
- Tubbo
- vGumiho
Team Aqua Axolotls
- Antfrost
- CaptainSparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Eret
Team Cyan Coyotes
- Karl Jacobs
- Dream
- TommyInnit
- Ponk
Team Green Geckos
- 5up
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
- Punz
Players to watch
Because of how consistent he has been in most MCC events, HBomb94 is one of the players to keep a keen eye on. He is already sitting at four wins and has high chances of becoming the first with five wins and earning the special medal.
Also Read
Dream is a fan favorite who is great at calling out strategies and executing them with his team. Along with Smajor, PeteZahHutt, are some of the few other participants to watch out for as they have the second-highest number of MCC wins (3).