×
Create
Notifications

When and where to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17?

The date and time of MCC 17 has been announced (Image via Minecraft Championships)
The date and time of MCC 17 has been announced (Image via Minecraft Championships)
Rohan Jaiswal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 14, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Feature

The most anticipated Minecraft event of August 2021 is a few days away. The Minecraft Championship is a fantastic tournament where forty Minecraft streamers are invited to form ten teams and compete against each other.

Noxcrew and Scott Smajor organize the Minecraft Championship. They have revealed that the first player to reach five MCC wins will be given a special medal. The player closest to getting it is HBomb94, as he already has four wins.

Details about viewing the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17

The date for the next MCC tournament is September 18, 2021. The event will start at 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:30 a.m. IST (September 9), 12:00 p.m. PST, 3:00 p.m. EST, and 2:00 p.m. CST.

The tournament can be viewed live on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel. Based on previous MCC streams, it is expected to be of at least two hours. Many participants like Dream will be streaming the tournament from their POV on their Twitch channels as well.

All participating players and their teams

Minecraft streamers who will be participating have been announced. Here's a list of the participating players and the teams they will be playing for:

Team Pink Parrots

  • Vixella
  • fruitberries
  • KryticZeuZ
  • Illumina

Team Purple Pandas

  • ReNDoG
  • Cubfan
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Hbomb94

Team Blue Bats

  • Ph1LzA
  • King Burren
  • Sneegsnag
  • Wisp

Team Lime Llamas

  • Quig
  • GeminiTay
  • fWhip
  • SolidarityGaming

Team Yellow Yaks

  • Smajor
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Ranboo
  • Shubble

Team Orange Ocelots

  • Falsesymmetry
  • Grian
  • PeteZahHutt
  • SB737

Team Red Rabbits

  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Sapnap
  • Tubbo
  • vGumiho

Team Aqua Axolotls

  • Antfrost
  • CaptainSparklez
  • KaraCorvus
  • Eret

Team Cyan Coyotes

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Dream
  • TommyInnit
  • Ponk

Team Green Geckos

  • 5up
  • Jack Manifold
  • Nihachu
  • Punz

Players to watch

Because of how consistent he has been in most MCC events, HBomb94 is one of the players to keep a keen eye on. He is already sitting at four wins and has high chances of becoming the first with five wins and earning the special medal.

Also Read

Dream is a fan favorite who is great at calling out strategies and executing them with his team. Along with Smajor, PeteZahHutt, are some of the few other participants to watch out for as they have the second-highest number of MCC wins (3).

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी