When and where to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17?

The most anticipated Minecraft event of August 2021 is a few days away. The Minecraft Championship is a fantastic tournament where forty Minecraft streamers are invited to form ten teams and compete against each other.

Noxcrew and Scott Smajor organize the Minecraft Championship. They have revealed that the first player to reach five MCC wins will be given a special medal. The player closest to getting it is HBomb94, as he already has four wins.

We decided to make something special for players who simply can't stop winning 👑 pic.twitter.com/tn1ML5ck9N — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 18, 2021

Details about viewing the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17

The date for the next MCC tournament is September 18, 2021. The event will start at 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:30 a.m. IST (September 9), 12:00 p.m. PST, 3:00 p.m. EST, and 2:00 p.m. CST.

The tournament can be viewed live on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel. Based on previous MCC streams, it is expected to be of at least two hours. Many participants like Dream will be streaming the tournament from their POV on their Twitch channels as well.

All participating players and their teams

Minecraft streamers who will be participating have been announced. Here's a list of the participating players and the teams they will be playing for:

Team Pink Parrots

Vixella

fruitberries

KryticZeuZ

Illumina

Team Purple Pandas

ReNDoG

Cubfan

InTheLittleWood

Hbomb94

Team Blue Bats

Ph1LzA

King Burren

Sneegsnag

Wisp

Team Lime Llamas

Quig

GeminiTay

fWhip

SolidarityGaming

Team Yellow Yaks

Smajor

Wilbur Soot

Ranboo

Shubble

Team Orange Ocelots

Falsesymmetry

Grian

PeteZahHutt

SB737

Team Red Rabbits

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

Tubbo

vGumiho

Team Aqua Axolotls

Antfrost

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Eret

Team Cyan Coyotes

Karl Jacobs

Dream

TommyInnit

Ponk

Team Green Geckos

5up

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Punz

Players to watch

Because of how consistent he has been in most MCC events, HBomb94 is one of the players to keep a keen eye on. He is already sitting at four wins and has high chances of becoming the first with five wins and earning the special medal.

Dream is a fan favorite who is great at calling out strategies and executing them with his team. Along with Smajor, PeteZahHutt, are some of the few other participants to watch out for as they have the second-highest number of MCC wins (3).

