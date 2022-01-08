When will frogs be added to Minecraft Bedrock?

Frogs have been a hit since the announcement that they're coming to Minecraft. It's a relatively small addition that doesn't change much of the game, but players are really excited for them to be in there, nonetheless. New mobs are always exciting, and frogs are no different.

Java Edition players can pretty much have anything in the game early. Even before a snapshot or beta version is released, someone will make a mod with every new thing in it. Frogs are a part of that. Naturally, Minecraft players may be wondering when they will be arriving in Minecraft Bedrock.

When does Minecraft Bedrock get frogs?

The simple answer is in the 1.19 update, but the much more complicated answer is that nobody truly knows. Yes, frogs are officially confirmed for the 1.19 update, but there's no official release date.

2022 has been stated for when the Wild Update is going to arrive, but that gives Minecraft nearly an entire year to work with. The Allay, frogs, fireflies, the Warden, Deep Dark caves, Mangrove Swamp biomes and more will be arriving, but it's anyone's guess as to exactly when that might be.

Josh @XonKeD_ MINECRAFT FROGS CAN EAT GOATS MINECRAFT FROGS CAN EAT GOATS https://t.co/gNa2dcmB3m

If the 1.17 and 1.18 releases are any indication, it'll likely be in the second half of the year. 1.17 came out in early 2021 and 1.18 was released in November. There was a roughly nine month break between updates, so it could be a while.

Frogs, once the update is live, are going to be a peaceful mob.

oli @highkeyhateme hi twitter i wanted to let you all know about the new minecraft light source coming out called the frog light hi twitter i wanted to let you all know about the new minecraft light source coming out called the frog light https://t.co/2b044nHt9q

Tadpoles, also being added in 1.19, will grow into frogs, which will spawn in a variety of colors that are dependant on the temperature of the biome it grows in. Each color of frog will do something different from the others, but that's been kept under wraps so far.

Frogs are confirmed to be part of the 1.19 Wild Update (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read Article Continues below

Frogs will typically spawn in the Mangrove Swamp biome. Here, they can hop on lily pads, which have been given another use. They will also catch and eat fireflies, which will be added at the same time.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider