When will Minecraft 1.18 update PE (Pocket Edition) be available for download in each region?

One of the most amazing updates in the history of Minecraft will soon be released. Players have been waiting to play the Caves & Cliffs update since last year when it was announced.

Later, the update was divided into two parts, and the main features were held back for the second release. Minecraft 1.18 is the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update that will introduce the new mountain and cave biomes.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

When is it coming for Android and iOS devices?

Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!

The Minecraft 1.18 update will be available for download on all devices, including Android and iOS, on November 30.

Along with the release date, the devices that will receive the Java or Bedrock Edition update were also disclosed:

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S and X

Windows 10 and 11

Android

iOS

Nintendo Switch

Windows

macOS

Linux

How to download the Minecraft 1.18 update on Android and iOS devices once released?

Updating Minecraft to the latest available version is quite simple. Players with Minecraft installed can follow these steps to update it to the newest version:

Android

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Tap on the profile picture in the top right corner and select "Manage apps & device."

Step 3: Click on "Updates available" and look for Minecraft.

Step 4: When found, click on the update button next to it.

iOS

Step 1: Open the App Store.

Step 2:Tap on the profile picture.

Step 3: Scroll and find the pending Minecraft update and tap on the update button.

What features are coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update?

In case you missed it: take a look at the never-ending splendour of Caves & Cliffs: Part II in our latest dev diary:



You might think that developing Minecraft numbs some of your excitement to explore, but nothing could be further from the truth!

Two new cave biomes and six new mountain biomes will be added to Minecraft with this update. The world height limit will be increased to 384 blocks. Therefore, the new build height limit will be Y 320.

Caves will generate till Y -59, and mountains can rarely be as tall as 260 blocks. A new music disc is also being added titled "Otherside". Users can acquire it from chests of dungeons and strongholds.

Sadly, the developers have held back deep dark caves, sculk blocks, the Warden, archeology, bundles, and goat horns. They have decided to release these features with the Minecraft 1.19 update.

