When will Minecraft 1.20 come out on Bedrock?

Minecraft's long-awaited 1.20 update, also known as Trails & Tales, is slated to be released imminently, according to Mojang. The developers have stated that the 1.20 update will be released for both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game on June 7, 2023.

Three time zones have been specified for the release of Minecraft 1.20 on all platforms: 7 am PDT, 10 am ET, and 3 pm BST. Once your local time aligns with the specified release time, you'll be able to access the update on all compatible platforms, including PC, mobile devices, and consoles.

For Minecraft fans who may not be aware, there is quite a bit of content coming their way when the 1.20 Trails & Tales update gets implemented. Here are some of the most notable features.

Major features arriving on June 7 in Minecraft's 1.20 update

Cherry grove biomes

Cherry blossom trees have been requested by Minecraft players for years, and Mojang has finally delivered them. You can find cherry grove biomes in the 1.20 update that generate near mountains and other high-reaching areas (like cliffs). These biomes contain their titular cherry blossom trees, as well as the new pink petal decorative block.

Cherry wood, along with the reworked bamboo wood in Minecraft 1.20, is the latest wood variant block set added to the game. It has a unique pink coloration that is unmistakable, presenting new building and decoration opportunities.

New sniffer and camel mobs

The sniffer has been one of the 1.20 update's headlining additions after winning the Minecraft Mob Vote in late 2022. This ancient mob will take some digging to find but has the ability to sniff out torchflower seeds and pitcher pods once it has hatched.

In addition to the sniffer, camels are also being added to the game. Found in desert villages, camels can be bred like many Minecraft animal mobs. Additionally, these leisurely creatures can also be saddled and ridden by up to two players over the desert landscape.

Archeology arrives at last

After being delayed in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, archeology-based gameplay is making its way to the game in version 1.20. You will be able to engage in exciting archaeological activities by crafting a new tool called the brush. This tool can be used on suspicious sand/gravel blocks found within the game. After a few strokes, these blocks will drop a litany of different items.

Some of the new items include pottery "sherds" which can be assembled into decorative pots with different patterns. A new music disc known as "Relic" is also available, and you can even find sniffer eggs in warm ocean ruin structures. New structures known as trail ruins have also been introduced that are replete with suspicious blocks for archeology.

Smithing templates, armor trims, and netherite gear changes

Keeping with the 1.20 update's theme of expression and exploration, Mojang has introduced smithing template items. Most of these items can be combined with various materials at a smithing table block to trim their armor and place various patterns and colors for a little bit of personalization.

Additionally, one new smithing template has been introduced that reworks how you obtain netherite-quality gear. This Netherite Upgrade template can be combined with diamond gear at a smithing table as well as a netherite ingot to form netherite gear.

Smithing templates won't be particularly easy to find in version 1.20, as they are typically looted from generated structures. However, you will also receive the ability to clone these templates with the help of seven diamonds and a specific block connected to each template.

All in all, this ability to clone smithing templates should allow fans to save plenty of time rummaging through generated structures hoping that the in-game RNG rewards them as they search loot chests.

Poll : 0 votes