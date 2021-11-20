When will Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2 download link be available for all platforms?

Minecraft is one of the oldest gaming franchises, existing for around 12 years. In such a long history, Minecraft has received countless updates. However, none come close to the scale of the Caves and Cliffs update.

Last year, Mojang announced the Caves and Cliffs update at Minecraft Live 2020. Sadly, the company ended up biting off more than they could chew. The Caves and Cliffs update was a massive undertaking for Mojang, as it would change the entire Overworld in Minecraft.

After facing technical difficulties, Mojang had to split the update and delay world generation features. Anyways, the second phase of the Caves and Cliffs update is finally coming, as Mojang has announced the release date for the 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 update will become available this November

↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

This week, Mojang made the long-awaited announcement about the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will release on November 30, 2021.

Like the previous major updates, Mojang has decided to release the 1.18 update for both editions on the same day. Bedrock and Java players can enjoy the complete Caves and Cliffs update on Tuesday, November 30.

These platforms will be receiving the Minecraft 1.18 update:

Java Edition

macOS

Linux

Windows

Bedrock Edition

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows 10

Windows 11

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update was released around 10 AM BST on all platforms. Players can expect the 1.18 update to be released around the same time. Once the update releases, players will be able to download it from the Minecraft launcher or their respective game stores.

What's coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update?

And if you’d rather do some internal exploration, why not take our exceptionally scientific, cave-themed Rorschach test?



↣ redsto.ne/rorschachcaves ↢ With the elaborate cave systems sprawling through Caves & Cliffs: Part II, you'll have a lot more room for aerial acrobatics!And if you’d rather do some internal exploration, why not take our exceptionally scientific, cave-themed Rorschach test? With the elaborate cave systems sprawling through Caves & Cliffs: Part II, you'll have a lot more room for aerial acrobatics!And if you’d rather do some internal exploration, why not take our exceptionally scientific, cave-themed Rorschach test?↣ redsto.ne/rorschachcaves ↢ https://t.co/TMo9YqxyPz

Minecraft 1.18 update is all about revamping the Overworld. Players will find massive caves and mountains in the 1.18 worlds.

Mojang is introducing 3D biomes in the 1.18 update. Above the ground, players will find different biomes, and cave biomes will generate underground. Other than deep/dark caves, players will find that every biome announced at the Minecraft Live 2020 will be included in the 1.18 update.

The height of natural terrain in the entire Overworld is also buffed in this update. Ore distribution is also affected, as the bottom bedrock layer is extended to Y -64. Players will find many new changes to the Overworld in the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.

