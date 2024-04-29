Where do armadillos spawn in Minecraft?

The new armadillos spawn in Minecraft in many locations. Back in 2023, this mob was introduced as a mob vote candidate. As soon as players learned that it could drop scutes that could be crafted into wolf armor, it easily won the mob vote. Eventually, it was added with the 1.20.5 update, along with new wolf armor and variants.

When it comes to its spawning location, however, some players might still be unaware of it. Here is a short guide on where armadillos spawn in Minecraft and other details about them.

Exploring armadillos spawn in Minecraft and more

When Mojang Studios first revealed armadillos, they showcased that the mob spawned in a savanna biome. Of course, the developers worked on the mob quite a lot and decided where to place it in the actual game.

As of now, armadillos spawn in Minecraft in groups of two or three in biomes like savanna, savanna plateaus, and windswept savanna. They also spawn in groups of one to two in badlands, eroded badlands, and wooded badlands.

How rare are armadillos in Minecraft?

Since armadillos spawn in slightly rarer biomes like savanna, badlands, and their variety, they can be harder to find in the game's world. Hence, the mob's rarity depends on the biome's rarity as well.

The savanna biomes are fairly common, as they generate near forests and plains. On the other hand, badlands are one of the rarest biomes to find. Hence, you could have a higher chance of finding armadillos in the savanna.

How to get an armadillo spawn egg in Minecraft?

Armadillo spawn eggs can be obtained from commands or creative mode inventory. (Image via Mojang Studios)

While armadillos spawn in Minecraft and can be spotted if you try hard enough, there can be instances where you would instantly want an armadillo mob without working too hard for them. In this case, you can obtain an armadillo's spawn egg.

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, it contains spawn eggs of all the mobs that roam around the game's world.

To obtain an armadillo's spawn egg, you need to enter creative mode or turn on cheats in a survival world. Either you can create a new creative mode world, create a survival world with cheats on, or activate cheats on an existing world through Open to LAN option in the pause menu.

Once cheats are enabled, you can use the /give command to get armadillos to spawn eggs. In creative mode, you can simply open the inventory and search for the spawn egg of the new mob.