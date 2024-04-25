7 best Minecraft armadillo seeds

Players will need to be ready to use an amazing Minecraft armadillo seed to make their next survival world. The Armored Paws update just dropped, officially adding new Minecraft wolf varieties, wolf armor, and adorable armadillos to the game's blocky environments. These blocky friends will be found throughout the sandbox title's different badlands and savanna biomes.
Detailed below are seven of the best seeds out there for quick access to armadillos. These don't just have their home biomes, however, as each is also filled with plentiful structures to loot.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.
7 amazing Minecraft armadillo seeds for the Armored Paws update
1) Huge badlands
The seed is: 5443463217034979890
- Pillager Outpost: -256, 128
- Village: 1472, -1232
- Village: -288, -192
- Ancient City: -1016, -1512
- Woodland Mansion: -4872, -2104
- Basement Igloo: 1704, 1560
This Minecraft seed places players in a small forest. To the north is a large mixture of desert, badlands, and savanna. This huge expanse should make finding armadillos on this seed quite quick and easy. There are also numerous villages to the west of spawn, with basement igloos to the east, making setting up a Minecraft villager trading hall quick and easy. There's even a woodland mansion near spawn to take on.
However, what makes this seed particularly amazing is that the nearest village, in the plains, is right next to a huge badlands biome. It has a ruined portal near it that's almost complete, and is also close to three different surface cave spider spawners.s0
2) Savanna village spawn
The seed is: -913526716079865186
- Village: -208, 240
- Village: 576, 80
- Village: 96, -336
- Pillager Outpost: 320, 16
- Mushroom Islands: 742, -1939
This amazing Minecraft armadillo seed spawns players both inside a savanna biome and within a village. Additionally, this village is resting atop a ravine with a cave spider spawner exposed to the surface, making for an amazing spot to set up a Minecraft spawner XP farm.
Additionally, the cave spider eyes available from this spawner will make breeding armadillos much easier.
3) Triple village savanna
The seed is: 4807987702798471531
- Village Cluster: -991, 620
- Woodland Mansion: -728, 1576
- Mushroom Islands: 1128, -1392
- Basement Igloo and Pillager Outpost Cluster: 1536, 1037
- Woodland Mansion: 3048, -408
This remarkable armadillo seed puts players on a small strip of land between two larger continents. To the west, they will find a mixture of savannas and badlands. Within these savannas are several villages, making for great early-game loot. South of these is a woodland mansion. There's a second woodland mansion near spawn to the east, along with multiple basement igloos.
4) Mushroom island seed
The seed is: 2790776981022574902
- Mushroom Island 1: -396, 444
- Mushroom Island 2: 1292, 33
- Village: -1392, -1088
- Village: -2528, 576
- Pillager Outpost: 3120, -320
This Minecraft armadillo seed puts players next to a coastal mountain. The ocean contains a few different mushroom islands, making for great Minecraft starter base locations. There are three villages to the north, with three more to the south-west. Traveling northwest or southwest will inevitably put players within a savanna biome, where the Armored Paws update's armadillos can be found.
5) Savannas and mansions
The seed is: -1549222269561230780
- Woodland Mansion: 376, -760
- Woodland Mansion: 2040, -792
- Village: -1424, -240
- Village: 576, 1216
- Pillager Outpost: -1216, -320
This seed puts players in a small jungle. To the north, they will find a rare Minecraft woodland mansion, with a second across a small ocean to the east. There are two villages across the sea to the south in a small savanna, perfect for finding armadillos. There is also a larger savanna just to the east of spawn, with a village and a pillager outpost within it.
This combination of structures to take on and biomes to explore makes this an amazing Minecraft armadillo seed.
6) Quad village spawn
The seed is: 7837213666237661829
- Witch Hut: 280, -696
- Witch Hut: 760, -680
- Pillager Outpost: 2240, -928
- Village: 272, 768
This seed spawns players in a small forest. To the north, there is a small flower forest and then a sunflower plains. There are a total of four villages immediately surrounding spawn. There are two witch huts to the north east that could be converted into advanced Minecraft witch farms.
Where this seed becomes great for armadillos are the large savanna and badlands areas to the south and east.
7) North or east
The seed is: 1659746723937516693
- Village: 753, 704
- Village: 608, -240
- Village: -400, -304
- Pillager Outpost: -176, -880
This seed spawns players in a jungle biome. To the north, they will find several villages interspersed within savannas and all three gorgeous Minecraft badlands biome variants. There is also a pillager outpost in this direction. Similar structures and biomes can also be found to the east of spawn on this amazing Minecraft armadillo seed.