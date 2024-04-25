7 best Minecraft armadillo seeds

Players will need to be ready to use an amazing Minecraft armadillo seed to make their next survival world. The Armored Paws update just dropped, officially adding new Minecraft wolf varieties, wolf armor, and adorable armadillos to the game's blocky environments. These blocky friends will be found throughout the sandbox title's different badlands and savanna biomes.

Detailed below are seven of the best seeds out there for quick access to armadillos. These don't just have their home biomes, however, as each is also filled with plentiful structures to loot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

7 amazing Minecraft armadillo seeds for the Armored Paws update

1) Huge badlands

This amazing armadillo seed puts players near a double village, ruined portal, triple spawner (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 5443463217034979890

Pillager Outpost: -256, 128

Village: 1472, -1232

Village: -288, -192

Ancient City: -1016, -1512

Woodland Mansion: -4872, -2104

Basement Igloo: 1704, 1560

This Minecraft seed places players in a small forest. To the north is a large mixture of desert, badlands, and savanna. This huge expanse should make finding armadillos on this seed quite quick and easy. There are also numerous villages to the west of spawn, with basement igloos to the east, making setting up a Minecraft villager trading hall quick and easy. There's even a woodland mansion near spawn to take on.

However, what makes this seed particularly amazing is that the nearest village, in the plains, is right next to a huge badlands biome. It has a ruined portal near it that's almost complete, and is also close to three different surface cave spider spawners.s0

2) Savanna village spawn

This armadillo seed's spawn village and mineshaft (Image via mojang)

The seed is: -913526716079865186

Village: -208, 240

Village: 576, 80

Village: 96, -336

Pillager Outpost: 320, 16

Mushroom Islands: 742, -1939

This amazing Minecraft armadillo seed spawns players both inside a savanna biome and within a village. Additionally, this village is resting atop a ravine with a cave spider spawner exposed to the surface, making for an amazing spot to set up a Minecraft spawner XP farm.

Additionally, the cave spider eyes available from this spawner will make breeding armadillos much easier.

3) Triple village savanna

One of this Minecraft armadillo seed's spawn villages (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4807987702798471531

Village Cluster: -991, 620

Woodland Mansion: -728, 1576

Mushroom Islands: 1128, -1392

Basement Igloo and Pillager Outpost Cluster: 1536, 1037

Woodland Mansion: 3048, -408

This remarkable armadillo seed puts players on a small strip of land between two larger continents. To the west, they will find a mixture of savannas and badlands. Within these savannas are several villages, making for great early-game loot. South of these is a woodland mansion. There's a second woodland mansion near spawn to the east, along with multiple basement igloos.

4) Mushroom island seed

The village closest to spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 2790776981022574902

Mushroom Island 1: -396, 444

Mushroom Island 2: 1292, 33

Village: -1392, -1088

Village: -2528, 576

Pillager Outpost: 3120, -320

This Minecraft armadillo seed puts players next to a coastal mountain. The ocean contains a few different mushroom islands, making for great Minecraft starter base locations. There are three villages to the north, with three more to the south-west. Traveling northwest or southwest will inevitably put players within a savanna biome, where the Armored Paws update's armadillos can be found.

5) Savannas and mansions

This Minecraft armadillo seed's closest savanna has both a village and pillager outpost (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1549222269561230780

Woodland Mansion: 376, -760

Woodland Mansion: 2040, -792

Village: -1424, -240

Village: 576, 1216

Pillager Outpost: -1216, -320

This seed puts players in a small jungle. To the north, they will find a rare Minecraft woodland mansion, with a second across a small ocean to the east. There are two villages across the sea to the south in a small savanna, perfect for finding armadillos. There is also a larger savanna just to the east of spawn, with a village and a pillager outpost within it.

This combination of structures to take on and biomes to explore makes this an amazing Minecraft armadillo seed.

6) Quad village spawn

This seed has a remarkable spawn, perfect for a trading hall base (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 7837213666237661829

Witch Hut: 280, -696

Witch Hut: 760, -680

Pillager Outpost: 2240, -928

Village: 272, 768

This seed spawns players in a small forest. To the north, there is a small flower forest and then a sunflower plains. There are a total of four villages immediately surrounding spawn. There are two witch huts to the north east that could be converted into advanced Minecraft witch farms.

Where this seed becomes great for armadillos are the large savanna and badlands areas to the south and east.

7) North or east

This Minecraft armadillo seed's closest village has a strange generation (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1659746723937516693

Village: 753, 704

Village: 608, -240

Village: -400, -304

Pillager Outpost: -176, -880

This seed spawns players in a jungle biome. To the north, they will find several villages interspersed within savannas and all three gorgeous Minecraft badlands biome variants. There is also a pillager outpost in this direction. Similar structures and biomes can also be found to the east of spawn on this amazing Minecraft armadillo seed.