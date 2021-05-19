Where do bees spawn in Minecraft?

The Minecraft bee is a neutral mob that was added in 2019. These bees can typically be found in biomes that include a variety of flowers.

They can be seen collecting pollen and moving it into their nests. The bees' nests can be found in trees with their entrance facing north. However, players can place them in any direction.

Bees in Minecraft

"Way of the Bee" by Razzleberries (Image via Mojang)

The Java edition of Minecraft included bees with their 1.15 update in 2019. Meanwhile, the Bedrock edition of Minecraft had bees in their 1.14.0 at roughly the same time as Java.

Razzleberries created a world called "Way of the Bee" shortly after the buzzy bee update was released. The world was released onto Minecraft's marketplace to educate players about the new mob. It included their spawning habits, how they could benefit players, their behavior, and more.

Where to find bees?

Bees need to pollinate flowers to make honey in their nests. A nest, along with its bees, can be found in a variety of biomes that provide flowers. Some of those biomes include planes, sunflower planes, forests, flower forests, and more.

Players can find bees hovering over flowers near their nest. Bees are typically found in groups of three. This is because their nest houses up to three bees. A player can take the nest with the bees inside with an axe enchanted with silk touch. Mining a nest without the silk touch enchantment will break the nest without dropping anything.

Beehive recipe (Image via Mojang)

Making bee nests or beehives to keep bees

Bees can be used to speed up the growth of crops by flying over them with pollen. Players wanting to keep bees around will need a home for them and a way to get them there.

One way to do both at once is by mining a bee's nest at night when the bees are inside. Mining the nest with the silk touch enchantment will leave the nest intact and the bees inside undisturbed. The player can then place it wherever needed as long as the flowers are placed nearby.

Players can instead make homes for the bees called beehives with three honeycombs and six wood planks of any kind.

Minecraft honeycomb is collected using sheers on a nest or hive. If there is no smoke present from a campfire, the bees will attack the player that harvests honey or honeycomb from their home. Also, the bee despawns shortly after attacking and poisoning the player.

The beehives can be left empty for stray bees to find or can be home to lured bees. A bee in Minecraft can be lured by players holding flowers. Using a lead on a bee is just as effective.

When the bee is close to the beehive, it will automatically start collecting pollen and store it inside the hive. Eventually, the hive will show that it is ready for harvesting by the appearance of honey dripping out of the hive. The same can be said for bee nests in Minecraft.