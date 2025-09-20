Where can you watch Minecraft Live 2025?

Minecraft Live is one of the most exciting events for players as they get to find out what the developers have planned for the game's future. They also get a sneak peek at the upcoming features and planned updates. The event will livestreamed with some interesting guests, and there are many options for watching it live.

Ad

Minecraft Live 2025 is scheduled for September 27, 2025, at 7PM CEST or 10AM PDT. You can watch the livestream on Minecraft's website. The event will also be available on the game's YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok channels.

What to expect in Minecraft Live 2025

The upcoming game drop focuses on making copper more useful (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang livestreams this major event to announce all the finalized features and items coming to the blocky world in the game drop. The Copper Age update brings features that many players had asked the developers to add for a very long time. Copper blocks were barely useful as they had mostly decorative purposes. The lightning rod and spyglass felt like gimmicks.

Ad

Trending

Thankfully, the developers are giving players exactly what they needed: a proper copper overhaul that turns it into something like any other metal in the game. You can craft tools, weapons, and armor sets using copper and it has better durability than stone tools and weapons. You can also craft a copper golem and a copper chest that expands this metal's uses.

What makes this Minecraft Live event even more interesting is that the developers will share some details about the upcoming game drops and future updates. Every game drop in 2025 has been a hit, with the Spring to Life update making the blocky world feel more lively, the Chase the Skies update adding the ghast variants, and now the Copper Age update introducing new game mechanics.

Ad

Many fans expect the next game drop to focus on the End dimension. Mojang might also focus on improving the ocean region of the Overworld because it feels quite empty. A major aquatic update that brings different fish, underwater structures, plants, etc., would massively improve the gameplay experience.

Apart from the copper items, the upcoming game drop will add the shelf block, a vertical block with great functionality for swapping your hotbar items instantly. Some minor graphical updates are also included in the update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!