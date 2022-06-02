Where to find the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's 1.19 update is a few days away now. Recently, Mojang announced that June 7, 2022 would be the official release date for the Wild Update, which has been highly anticipated by the players. After many snapshots, betas, pre-releases, and more, the update is finally here.

This means that players only have to wait a few more days to experience everything Mojang is releasing for the game. The Warden, Allay, Mangrove Swamp, mud blocks, and so much more are finally being released for vanilla Minecraft.

One of the most highly anticipated releases is the Deep Dark biome, which is poised to be quite fear-inducing. Much like the lush cave in the 1.18 update, it's going to be a destination for many players. Here's how players can find it in the game.

Minecraft Wild Update: How to get to the Deep Dark biome

Here's what the Minecraft Wiki has to say about the new Deep Dark biome:

"The deep dark is an Overworld biome that generates deep underground in areas with low erosion. This biome is often covered in large patches of sculk blocks surrounded by sculk veins, which include sculk-related blocks such as sculk shriekers, sculk sensors and sculk catalysts. No mobs spawn in this biome...This biome is very dimly lit as there's no glow lichen, with the only natural light sources being sculk catalysts and lava."

The description gives several clues for players to recognize if they are in a Deep Dark biome. First, there will be no mobs. When traveling underground, it's good to know if there are any mobs around.

A creeper exploding there can be seriously detrimental. A skeleton or zombie could knock players into a lava pool. It's important to be aware of the surroundings, and if there are no mobs, it could be the Deep Dark.

Second, 'deep underground' is another clue. Caves can generate at all kinds of levels, but Deep Dark biomes are deep underground. There's no value currently attached to the word 'deep,' but below Y level 0 is probably a safe bet.

Finally, the biggest clue is the sculk. Sculk only generates in the Deep Dark biome, so if there's sculk that wasn't moved by another Minecraft gamer, it is a Deep Dark biome. However, players should be careful, because that's how the Warden spawns.

Unfortunately, there are no specific biomes to look for above ground. There's no indication of where or how often Deep Dark biomes will spawn. Therefore, it's going to be a challenge to find them.

Ultimately, it will take a lot of exploring. Alternatively, once the update arrives and players have tested out seeds, there might be a list of good seeds to use for Deep Dark biomes.

The only other option is to use the '/locate' Minecraft command. Ordinarily, the locate command cannot locate biomes. Typing in '/locate desert' will not give players the coordinates for the nearest desert.

However, typing '/locate desert temple' will give the coordinates for the desert temple, which is in the desert. While this is an easy way to find certain biomes, it's only possible if those Minecraft biomes have biome-specific generated structures.

Jungle temples, desert temples, and Woodland mansions are a few of the generated structures that can be located to find their biome. Once the 1.19 update arrives, that will be true of Ancient Cities.

Ancient city in Minecraft (Image via Stardust Labs)

These will only spawn in Deep Dark biomes. The command '/locate ancient city' will bring up coordinates for the nearest one. This does not guarantee that it's the nearest Deep Dark biome, though.

Deep Dark biomes can spawn without an Ancient City, but there's no way to find those other than just looking, so the command is the easiest way.

