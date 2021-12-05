Where to find dripleaves in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18, commonly referred to as the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, is one of the biggest updates the game has received since the Nether update in June 2020. The update mainly focuses on transforming Minecraft’s terrain generation by turning caves into large, hollow caverns and making mountains taller and more realistic. Additionally, Minecraft 1.18 adds multiple new biomes to the mountains and caves, and increases the world’s build limit.

Among the many new items added to the game by Minecraft 1.18 is a new plant called the dripleaf. Dripleaves are prominently found in the underground Lush Cave biome and are fascinating plants that close up after a little while, if the player stands on them. This can make them good tools for use in parkour maps. This article will tell players about the two types of dripleaves added to the game with Minecraft 1.18.

Dripleaves in Minecraft 1.18: Types and behavior

Small Dripleaf

Small dripleaves are commonly visible in Lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft 1.18, small dripleaves generate naturally inside Lush caves. While their spawning is natural, they cannot be grown naturally. Dripleaves can only be picked up by the player if they use shears on them. Using any other tool to break dripleaves will drop nothing, making the item unobtainable. Fortunately, these plants can be found abundantly in Lush caves and can be used for decoration.

Small dripleaves can be placed on various blocks, including dirt, clay, farmland, grass blocks, podzol and moss blocks. However, they need to be placed underwater. Small dripleaf plants can be made to grow by using bonemeal on them, which transforms them into big dripleaves.

Big Dripleaf

Big dripleaves can be used for parkour (Image via RajCraft on YouTube )

Big dripleaves can be found naturally generating in Lush caves. They vary significantly in size from small dripleaves, generating as tall as five blocks high. As mentioned above, big drip leaves can be generated by the player by using bonemeal on small dripleaves. Additionally, big dripleaves can be picked up with any tool within Minecraft, as opposed to their counterparts.

The nature and size of these leaves allows them to be used for a variety of purposes, unlike small dripleaves. Players can use them to traverse across minecraft’s expansive map, and get across places like crevices and underground caverns. Big dripleaves can also be used in parkour maps as a fun addition, or in an event like a time trial.

When a player stands on a big dripleaf , they have exactly one real-time second to disembark from the dripleaf before it closes up and they fall. As players stand on it, they will slowly start to descend within the plant, ultimately collapsing.

Minecraft 1.18 has proven to be one of the best updates in the history of Minecraft, adding a plethora of exciting features for players to try out. Caves are now more exciting and mountains more foreboding and intimidating than ever before.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider