Where to find dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.18

Dripstone caves are one of the newer biomes in Minecraft. This is the only location in the game that can naturally generate the unusual dripstone blocks.

Dripstone caves may seem rare but aren't all that difficult to find. They aren't marked like lush caves (azalea trees spawn atop them). However, understanding their generation requirements will allow players to find them more easily.

Since dripstone caves are quite a common biome, players shouldn't have too much trouble finding them if they remain diligent.

How to find a dripstone cave in Minecraft quickly

A massive dripstone cave found in a player's game world (Image via u/hardizzel/Reddit)

In Minecraft, dripstone caves can generate both above and below ground. However, underground dripstone caves are more common.

If players are on Java Edition, they can head underground and use their F3 key to find out what biome they are currently in. While traversing the underground, players can spot dripstone caves simply by monitoring the biome type outlined by their seed info (via the F3 key).

Another method to find dripstone caves involves elytra and a large number of fireworks. Since dripstone caves are fairly large and noticeable, players can fly overhead with their elytra and search the surface of the Overworld for massive openings in the earth.

Doing so will allow players to drop into cavernous areas, which can occasionally connect to dripstone caves. Having enchantments such as Feather Falling can be useful in this situation since exploring caves can be somewhat dangerous.

For a little extra help, Minecraft players may want to enable their subtitles. This can occasionally point to the presence of Drowned, who spawn within dripstone caves.

Drowned will only spawn underground in the presence of water, so following the grumblings of the mob could lead to a dripstone cave. This is due to the small pools of water that can spawn in that particular biome, leading to the creation of Drowned.

Since finding a dripstone cave in Minecraft doesn't have telltale signs, players will need to remain committed. It doesn't hurt to use pickaxes enchanted with Efficiency in order to improve one's mining speed.

Dripstone caves aren't tough to spot as long as players search for them and cast a wide net. It just takes a fair amount of time and effort.

