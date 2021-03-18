How to see your coordinates in Minecraft

Navigating in an infinite world can be rather difficult for someone new to the game without knowing about Minecraft coordinates and how to see them.

This article will shed light on the purpose of Minecraft coordinates along with how to display them on the screen both while being in the world and while creating a new one.

With these simple steps, a new player will be able to navigate like a pro in no time.

Seeing your coordinates in Minecraft

What are Minecraft coordinates for?

Image via Mojang

A player who can see their coordinates can navigate within their infinite world along with keeping tabs on their friends' locations if they happen to lose a locator map.

Coordinates are also helpful if a player uses a seed off the internet with coordinates given that point to a treasure or structure. A player can look at where they have spawned and plan on how they can get to the second location.

The coordinates are set up in an "X, Y, Z" format, with "X" being the player's east to west position, the "Y" being their altitude, and "Z" being their north and south position.

Where to find Minecraft coordinates while creating a new world

Image via Mojang

When starting a new world in Minecraft, players have the option of making their coordinates visible in the "World Options" section before the cheats.

The button for "Show Coordinates" is located right under "Friendly Fire" and is highlighted in green, as seen in the image above.

After selecting "Show Coordinates" and loading into their new world in Minecraft, players will be able to see their coordinates toward the top left of their screen.

Where to find Minecraft coordinates while already in the game

Image via Mojang

If a Minecraft player is already in a game and wishes to pull up their coordinates, they can access it through their pause menu.

Once paused, the player can select "Settings" and scroll down to the "World Options" category. And the "Show Coordinates" option highlighted in green will be the second option, as shown in the image above.

Selecting "Show Coordinates" with the "X, Y, Z" position in their Minecraft world will give the player another way to navigate by using the Minecraft coordinates.

With a click of a button and keeping track of those three different numbers, locator maps, and beacons can be a thing of the past if a player chooses.