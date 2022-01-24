Where to find villages in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft has a ton of naturally generating structures. Some are on a smaller scale, like ruined portals and desert wells, while others, like woodland mansions, abandoned mineshafts, and ocean monuments can provide the player with a huge amount of loot, but are filled with dangerous mobs. Villages, however, are structures that check all boxes when it comes to survival.

Villages are naturally generated compounds that can be found in almost every Overworld biome in the game. They contain various sources of food and resources like wood, saplings and blocks among other items. Aside from loot, villages have houses in them that contain beds. While these provide respawn points and shelter to escape any hostile mobs that are roaming around the village, they are the key to making villagers spawn in the village.

Villages in Minecraft: Their uses and where to find them

Villages can naturally generate in five biomes in the game, namely the plains, snowy plains, desert, taiga, and savanna biomes. The style of each village changes according to the biome it generates in.

More specifically, the biome at the center of the village determines what the style of the structures within it will be. In Bedrock Edition, villages are slightly more common. They can also spawn inside two additional biomes, namely the sunflower plains and snowy taiga biomes.

Villagers are some of the most useful mobs in the game because of the trading mechanic they can carry out. Players can trade with villagers to obtain some useful and rare loot, or simply to gain experience points.

Additionally, each villager has a loot chest in their house that contains items according to the profession of the villager. This can provide players with commodities like weapons, tools and armor sets.

In Caves and Cliffs part 2, a change was made to raids. Raids are in-game events that take place when a player enters a village with the "bad omen" status effect imbued on them. While raids can be profitable, they can prove to be lethal for the inhabitants of the village. If the player fails to defeat all waves of the raid, every villager and iron golem is killed and the village is abandoned.

However, the new update makes illagers passive to baby villagers. This means that as long as at least one baby villager remains, the raid cannot end naturally. This is an impactful change to how raids are conducted, and somewhat decreases the difficulty of raids.

Villages are some of the most welcoming structures a player can come across during their Minecraft adventures. Most villages have the potential to serve as the player's permanent home, thereby eliminating the need to build one's own base. This can prove to be immensely helpful in Minecraft's Survival mode.

Edited by Danyal Arabi