Where to hear new ambient music in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Yearly major Minecraft updates are crucial to keep players engaged and interested in the game. Minecraft has a vast player base, and these updates provide new features, mechanics, and content. They also introduce new challenges and opportunities for players to explore and experiment with, which can help prevent boredom and encourage continued play.

The Minecraft Trails & Tales update is closer than ever. The majority of the player base is looking forward to this update as it boasts a few game-changing features and a bunch of cosmetic additions and changes.

New ambient music in Minecraft Trails & Tales update

One of the most note-worthy features of this upcoming major update is the addition of the new Cherry Groves Overworld biome. This beautiful new location has cherry trees, something all players have craved forever.

While exploring this new biome, players will hear a few new ambient songs in the background. Not only the cherry groves but the badlands, desert, jungle, and flower forest biomes also have four new music tracks.

A Familiar Room, Bromeliad, Crescent Dunes, and Echo in the Wind are the four new tracks in the update, and they are all composed by Aaron Cherof. Minecraft snapshot 23w17a and the ones that were released after already include these new music tracks.

This isn't all for the musical side of things, as the update also features a new music disc titled "Relic." It is also composed by Aaron Cherof, and to obtain it, players will need to learn about the new archeology feature. This is because the Relic music disc is only obtainable through suspicious blocks found in the new trail ruins.

New advancements in snapshot 23w17a

A few new exciting advancements have also made their way to Minecraft through this snapshot update. Here's a list of all of the new advancements:

Smells interesting: Unlocked upon obtaining a sniffer egg. Players can acquire one by using a brush on suspicious sand blocks found in the warm ocean ruins.

Little sniffs: Unlocked upon feeding a sniflet, the baby version of a sniffer. Sniflets are spawned when two sniffers breed. Players can breed two sniffers by giving them torchflower seeds.

Planting the past: Unlocked when the player plants any seeds obtained from a sniffer

Respecting the remnants: Unlocked when a player obtains a pottery sherd by using a brush on a suspicious block

Careful Restoration: Unlocked when the player crafts a decorated pot out of four pottery shards

Crafting a new look: Unlocked when the player crafts a trimmed armor

Smithing with style: Unlocked when the player applies these trims at least once: spire, snout, rib, ward, silence, vex, tide, and wayfinder

Before the update drops, players can expect a couple more test versions to be released with stability updates.

