Where do Minecraft screenshots go? Storage source of in-game screenshots revealed

With so many incredible Minecraft builds and worlds out there, it's only natural for players to want to take a few pictures every now and then.

Although players can take screenshots at will, it may be confusing for some as to where to find the screenshot images themselves. Fortunately, the game's screenshots are conveniently placed inside the game's folder for easy access.

If users know how to find their Minecraft folder, they'll be able to find their screenshots with little to no trouble at all. However, newbies or those unfamiliar with extensive file browsing may be confused about how to navigate to the folder.

Minecraft: How to find screenshots folder

Visual mods like Optifine can vastly improve screenshot quality (Image via Mojang)

Depending on the version, the game folders may possess a different location on gamers' devices. Fortunately, none of these folders are particularly difficult to find and can be spotted in just a few short steps.

If players can find their game folder, they'll notice that the screenshots folder is located inside, where they can then locate all the screenshots they've taken.

Below, users can find a list of default file paths where each game folder can be located depending on what version of the game is being played:

Windows (Java Edition) - Disk Drive (C:, D:, etc.)/Users/UserName/AppData/Roaming/.minecraft/Screenshots

- Disk Drive (C:, D:, etc.)/Users/UserName/AppData/Roaming/.minecraft/Screenshots Windows (Bedrock, Windows 10 Edition) - Disk Drive/Users/UserName/Videos/Captures

- Disk Drive/Users/UserName/Videos/Captures MacOS - ~/Library/Application/Support/Minecraft/Screenshots

- ~/Library/Application/Support/Minecraft/Screenshots Linux - ~/.minecraft/screenshots

Although these file paths are straightforward, it can still be difficult for players to find them. This is where search functions on the player's device come in handy.

An example would be Windows' search function in the start menu, where players can input "%appdata%" to pull up their Appdata file before proceeding to the screenshot folder.

Alternatively, Mac users can utilize the Finder's search function to the same effect. As long as players haven't altered the file paths of their base game, the screenshot files should remain in the default file paths listed above.

In addition to using the game's screenshot function, it's also possible to use third-party software such as Fraps, OBS, Xbox Game Bar, and Markup Hero to take screenshots in-game.

However, these screenshots will be routed to the folders of their respective applications instead of the game's folder. This is something to be aware of, as players may be confused about why some screenshots are missing if they're taken with different software.

The special Education Edition also possesses its own unique brand of screenshot capture that utilizes the camera and portfolio items.

Players can take snapshots using the camera as a block before placing their collection into their portfolio, which can then be exported as an archive file that can be opened or sent to others.

Edited by Ravi Iyer