Where does new music play in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update?

Music has always been a significant part of Minecraft. From its iconic menu tracks to the atmospheric in-game background music, each music track is perfectly designed to fit the mood, biome, atmosphere, and even the game mode players are playing on.

While some tracks induce feelings of happiness within players, others instill horror. Aside from in-game musical tracks, music discs are another source of music in the game.

Music discs are rare items that can be used with a jukebox to produce specific musical tracks by renowned musical artists like Lena Raine and the game's very own sound designer, Daniel "C418." As of Minecraft 1.19, there are 15 music discs in the game. The latest one was added with The Wild Update, which was released for all platforms on June 7, 2022.

This article will highlight the new musical additions to The Wild Update.

Minecraft 1.19: The latest musical tracks added to the game

As far as music and in-game sounds are concerned, the biggest addition was the new music disc. Simply named "5," the latest music disc is quite unique for various reasons. The first is its appearance, which has been made to match the aesthetic of the new sculk blocks and their variants. With a blue and black texture, the disc looks unlike any other disc ever released for Minecraft.

The second unique aspect of the new disc is its music. While many other discs in the game have melodious and atmospheric tunes as their musical track, the "5" disc has a combination of sounds from the newly released The Wild Update.

The third and final reason for the disc being super unique is that players cannot obtain it simply by looting it from chests or as mob drops, like other discs in the game.

The "5" disc must be crafted using different items known as disc fragments. When all nine disc fragments have been collected, players can craft the "5" music disc and play it using a jukebox as other discs are played.

While the item has been listed as a music disc, its contents represent a sinister recording that tells the story of a person exploring a cave until they come to a deep dark biome.

Proceeding inside, players can hear sculk blocks, deepslate, and finally, the roars of nuktipole wardens. Aside from physical sounds from the world, players can also listen to sounds like the warden's heartbeat and some other horror-based sounds.

Music disc "5" is a part of the new official soundtrack for Minecraft 1.19. The soundtrack is primarily composed by the popular music composer Lena Raine (who has also composed many other tracks for the game) in collaboration with Samuel Åberg, the lead sound designer of the game.

There are four musical tracks on the new album, with three of them (Firefly, Aerie, and Labyrinthine) being used as menu, atmospheric, and background music, with the fourth ("5") being converted into a music disc. The first three songs can be played in the forest, swamp, jungle, and lush cave biomes, as well as the main menu.

