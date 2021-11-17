Where to redeem Minecraft codes?

Minecraft is amongst the most bought and played games of all time. The blocky sandbox game offers players immense freedom to build, survive, and play with friends.

Till today, over 200 million copies of the game have been sold, and that number keeps increasing. There are many ways to buy the game, and one is by redeeming Minecraft's codes.

Many people are still buying the game and jumping into its vast lands. However, they may get confused as to how to redeem their game with the code they get.

How to redeem Minecraft codes

Redeeming Minecraft codes can be tricky. There is a normal way to just buy the game off from the main website. But if people buy the game from any other website like Amazon, G2A, etc., they will have to redeem the code.

First, let's start by getting the code itself:

How to get Minecraft codes

If people buy the game from third-party websites like Amazon, G2A, etc., they will have to redeem a special code containing the license to get the official game. As seen in the photo, they will get a 'Gift Code'.

After the purchase, people can check their registered email ID to find an Amazon email that will contain the unique Gift Code.

Where to insert Minecraft Java Edition code

For Minecraft Java Edition, people can head to the official Minecraft website to redeem it. Wait for the site to load completely, then in the top right corner of the website, find the 'Redeem' button.

A new page will load where people can redeem various Minecraft codes, including the code for Java Edition. After clicking 'Redeem Minecraft Java Edition', they will have to log in through Microsoft ID or Mojang ID.

After logging in, their profile will pop up, and the game's code can be redeemed by entering it in the given box. Hit the 'Redeem Code' button. This will successfully redeem the game code, and you will be able to download the official Minecraft launcher and play the game.

Where to insert Minecraft Bedrock Edition code

Similarly, for the Minecraft Bedrock Edition, people will need to go to the Microsoft Store and sign in with their Microsoft ID. Then redeem their code by searching the game and clicking on 'Redeem a code'.

