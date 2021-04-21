Where do turtles spawn in Minecraft?

Minecraft sea turtles are non-hostile mobs that were added to the game in the Aquatic update. Players can find turtles on sandy beaches and in ocean biomes nearby.

Turtles can be lured and fed seagrass to breed. When bred, they will lay an egg in the sand, unlike other mobs that have a baby spawn after breeding.

Baby turtles are vulnerable to a variety of mobs. Not all mobs that attack baby turtles will attack adults and vice versa.

Where to find turtles in Minecraft

Baby turtles are vulnerable to a large variety of mobs before they become adults in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Turtles can be found on sandy beaches in Minecraft. Beaches that lack sand won't have turtles unless a player spawns them or lures them to the area with seagrass. Seagrass can be used to breed two turtles or lure any number of turtles anywhere the player goes.

After two turtles breed, one of them will appear slightly bigger and will have an egg in its inventory. The pregnant turtle will travel to where it was generated to lay its egg. Sometimes, the turtle will lay multiple eggs on one block.

Each turtle that spawns will register their spawn point as its home beach. No matter how far away they are, a pregnant turtle will go back to the home beach to lay its egg.

Players can change the egg's home beach by collecting them and placing them elsewhere before they hatch. Eggs can be collected using a tool enchanted with silk touch.

Baby turtles are vulnerable to a large variety of mobs before they become adults. These Minecraft mobs include vindicators, cats, foxes, most undead mobs, the blaze mob, and withers. Mobs that attack baby turtles will not always attack adult turtles. The adult turtle has its own list of predators that include zombie piglins, vindicators, and withers.

A ravenger will only go after the eggs. It will not attack baby or adult turtles. This is a behavioral feature found in the Bedrock edition of Minecraft. Other mobs that break eggs include undead mobs and the blaze mob.

A player can shorten the time it takes for a baby turtle to become an adult by feeding it seagrass. It takes around ten pieces of seagrass for a player to turn a freshly hatched baby turtle into an adult. After the baby has grown, it will drop an item called a scute.