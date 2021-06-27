Where to use powdered snow in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update?

Minecraft 1.17 is the first part of the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs update. The update was initially planned to be a much-bigger update featuring many new biomes, mobs, blocks, items, and more.

Sadly, the update was split, and the first part was released only with new blocks, items, and mobs. While new biomes have not yet been added to Minecraft, Mojang has added other sources to find new blocks that will generate in upcoming biomes, like moss, dripstones, powdered snow, etc.

Obtaining powdered snow can be pretty tricky because it doesn't generate as blocks in Minecraft 1.17. Players have to use cauldrons to collect powdered snow. During snowfall, cauldrons can collect powdered snow.

Uses for powdered snow in Minecraft 1.17

Powdered snow can be used in many ways. It is similar to real-life snow. Powdered snow can inflict frost on any mob or player inside it. When inside powdered snow, hearts will turn from red to blue and take 0.5 damage every two seconds. Players can also use it to kill mobs automatically.

Players require leather boots to walk on powdered snow. Without leather boots, players will sink through the powdered snow. This way, powdered snow can be used to make traps in Minecraft. As powdered snow has a similar color and texture to regular, players can easily trick others into their trap.

Using powdered snow, players can turn skeletons into strays. Skeletons inside powdered snow turn stray after seven seconds. With a skeleton spawner, players can create a stray farm in Minecraft 1.17. Like skeletons, they have the same drop loot, but they also drop arrows of slowness.

Advancement hunters have an easy score with powdered snow. Walking on powdered snow with leather boots will reward the player with "Light as a Rabbit" advancement.

Snow MLG (Image via Minecraft)

For a long time, there was no easy way to MLG in the nether realm. However, the 1.17 update changed that by introducing powdered snow. Players can use powdered snow to protect themselves from fall damage.

The 1.17 update also added some new bugs and glitches. One of the recent glitches is related to powdered snow. Players can use powdered snow to break bedrock ceilings in the nether realm. However, Mojang will probably fix this glitch soon.

Read: Minecraft Redditor displays how powder snow is stronger than bedrock

