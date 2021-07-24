Where to watch Minecraft Championship - MCC 15?

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is a monthly tournament created by the Noxcrew and organized by Scott Smajor. As usual, forty Minecraft YouTubers and streamers will be participating in this tournament, and they will be grouped into ten different teams (4 players per team).

They will have to play nine different minigames to earn as many coins as possible. Noxcrew has introduced a few new updates to the Minecraft Championship 15, like new culinary areas and an area for dance party in the hub. The Minecraft Championship 15 is taking place very soon, and here's how fans can watch it.

The update video is early, and Sands of Time is back. What a day this is! 👑https://t.co/TxdMMj7vVq — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 23, 2021

How to watch the Minecraft Championship 15 live?

Where to watch the MCC event?

The organizers of the MCC 15 event, Nowcrew, have their own Twitch channel where the event will be streamed live. Since the participants of this event are content creators themselves, most of them will be streaming it from their POV. Here's a list of streamers participating in the championship.

When does it start?

The Minecraft Championship 15 will take place today at 8 pm British Summer Time. For viewers from different timezones, here are the converted timings at which MCC 15 is scheduled to start:

3 pm Eastern Time

2 pm Central Time

1 pm Mountain Time

12 pm Pacific Time

12:30 am (25th July) Indian Time.

Viewers who may have missed the live event might find the highlights of the event on Twitch, YouTube, and other video platform sites.

More information about the MCC 15 event

Sands of Time will be returning to the championship, increasing the total count of minigames from eight to nine. In Sands of Time, all the teams will have to enter a dungeon and collect as much gold as possible in a limited time. If a player dies, teammates can revive him by sacrificing their collected resources.

The other games in the event are Ace Race, Battle Box, Big Sales at Build Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, To Get to the Other Side (and Whack a Fan), Sands of Time, Sky Battle and Survival Games.

Once all the games are played, participants will go to the Dodgebolt arena. The top two teams will compete against each other in the arena, and victors will be crowned as the MCC winners.

