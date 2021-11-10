Where to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) that takes place every month

Minecraft Championships are events held every month by a group called the Noxcrew. Only Minecraft content creators are allowed to compete in these championships. Forty players participate, and ten teams are formed.
The participating teams have to play mini-games, and they will be ranked based on the coins their team obtains. After eight mini-games, the top two teams go against each other for the crown.
Minecraft Championship (MCC): Where to watch and other details
Where can fans watch the MCC?
Each Minecraft Championship is streamed live on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel. The admins of the event livestream and commentate on the whole event. Here is the link for Noxcrew's Twitch.
Since all the participants are content creators themselves, most of them stream the event from their perspective on their Twitch channels.
More information regarding the next MCC
The next Minecraft Championship is going to be different from the normal MCC tournaments. It will be the fourth special-themed MCC ever, and only streamers who have won at least once at MCC can participate. It is titled Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars.
The event will commence a few days from now, on November 13 at 8:00 PM GMT. Converted timings for a few other timezones:
- 3:00 PM Eastern Time.
- 1.30 AM (Sunday) Indian Standard Time.
- Noon Pacific Time.
- 9:00 PM British Standard Time.
- 3:00 PM Central Standard Time.
List of participants for the MCC All-Stars
Team Red Rabbits:
- Sapnap
- BadBoyHalo
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
Team Orange Ocelots:
- Wisp
- Solidarity
- Smallishbeans
- fWhip
Team Yellow Yaks:
- Quig
- Shubble
- Seapeekay
- Smajor
Team Lime Llamas:
- Illumina
- SB737
- Sylvee
- F1NN5TER
Team Green Geckos:
- Cubfan
- Ryguyrocky
- PeteZahHutt
- Grian
Team Cyan Coyotes:
- Punz
- jojosolos
- Captain Puffy
- Blushi
Team Aqua Axolotls:
- Krinios
- Eret
- Bitzel
- MiniMuka
Team Blue Bats:
- Fruitberries
- Falsesymmetry
- ReNDoG
- HBomb94
Team Purple Pandas:
- Krtzyy
- KaraCorvus
- Michaelmcchill
- Burren
Team Pink Parrots:
- TommyInnit
- Ph1LzA
- Wilbur Soot
- Tubbo
With Dream, Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, and BadBoyHalo on the same team, fans expect Team Red Rabbits to at least make it to the top three.