Where to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) that takes place every month

Minecraft Championships are events held every month by a group called the Noxcrew. Only Minecraft content creators are allowed to compete in these championships. Forty players participate, and ten teams are formed.

The participating teams have to play mini-games, and they will be ranked based on the coins their team obtains. After eight mini-games, the top two teams go against each other for the crown.

Minecraft Championship (MCC): Where to watch and other details

Where can fans watch the MCC?

Each Minecraft Championship is streamed live on Noxcrew's official Twitch channel. The admins of the event livestream and commentate on the whole event. Here is the link for Noxcrew's Twitch.

Since all the participants are content creators themselves, most of them stream the event from their perspective on their Twitch channels.

More information regarding the next MCC

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑



Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 https://t.co/B0NA96VavD

The next Minecraft Championship is going to be different from the normal MCC tournaments. It will be the fourth special-themed MCC ever, and only streamers who have won at least once at MCC can participate. It is titled Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars.

The event will commence a few days from now, on November 13 at 8:00 PM GMT. Converted timings for a few other timezones:

3:00 PM Eastern Time.

1.30 AM (Sunday) Indian Standard Time.

Noon Pacific Time.

9:00 PM British Standard Time.

3:00 PM Central Standard Time.

List of participants for the MCC All-Stars

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



@sapnap @BadBoyHalo @Dream @GeorgeNotFound



Watch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Red Rabbits 👑Watch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Red Rabbits 👑@sapnap @BadBoyHalo @Dream @GeorgeNotFoundWatch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! https://t.co/jctccBHBoR

Team Red Rabbits:

Sapnap

BadBoyHalo

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Team Orange Ocelots:

Wisp

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

fWhip

Team Yellow Yaks:

Quig

Shubble

Seapeekay

Smajor

Team Lime Llamas:

Illumina

SB737

Sylvee

F1NN5TER

Team Green Geckos:

Cubfan

Ryguyrocky

PeteZahHutt

Grian

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Punz

jojosolos

Captain Puffy

Blushi

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Krinios

Eret

Bitzel

MiniMuka

Team Blue Bats:

Fruitberries

Falsesymmetry

ReNDoG

HBomb94

Team Purple Pandas:

Krtzyy

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Burren

Team Pink Parrots:

TommyInnit

Ph1LzA

Wilbur Soot

Tubbo

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Dream, Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, and BadBoyHalo on the same team, fans expect Team Red Rabbits to at least make it to the top three.

Edited by R. Elahi