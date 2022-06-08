Where will the Warden and Ancient City spawn in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The release of the Minecraft 1.19 update means players finally have access to some of the most highly anticipated features since the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update in November 2021.

The Warden was initially supposed to be released with Minecraft 1.17 in June 2021. However, it ended up being delayed due to various technical difficulties and time-based constraints.

Another feature that the Minecraft 1.19 update brought to the game is the ancient city structure. This structure is a fortress-like building with different sections like an altar, a tower and secret entrances. It also has a collection of blocks and items like soul sand, soul fire and soul lanterns, along with skeleton heads and candles to light up the structure.

Locating the Warden and Ancient Cities in Minecraft 1.19

Ancient cities can only generate in the Deep Dark biome and are always found at Y level -52. They are quite large and are made up of blocks like deepslate, the newly added reinforced deepslate, basalt and its variants, as well as gray wool blocks.

Reinforced deepslate is primarily used in the construction of “frames” along the structure’s walls. Players can find unique loot chests in this structure, with items that can only be found in this particular location (echo shards, music discs, etc.)

Due to their spawning environment, most of the area in and around an ancient city is littered with sculk blocks, sculk sensors, sculk catalysts and sculk screamers.

Sculk sensors act like mini-alarm clocks that take note of any vibration around them. From the sound of a player walking to the placing of a block, these incredible new blocks can catch almost any form of vibration.

If enough sculk sensors are triggered at once or a significant amount of noise is made by players or mobs, sculk shriekers around the area start picking up the sound. They will then respond with a horrifying scream.

Minecraft @Minecraft Dangerous denizen of the Deep Dark or just a misunderstood menace? You’ll have to wait for The Wild Update to make up your mind!



In the meantime, RT if you’re excited – or terrified – to make the warden’s acquaintance! Dangerous denizen of the Deep Dark or just a misunderstood menace? You’ll have to wait for The Wild Update to make up your mind! In the meantime, RT if you’re excited – or terrified – to make the warden’s acquaintance! https://t.co/Uc6xuiFUSB

If this scream is triggered continuously, it can cause a Warden (or multiple Wardens) to spawn.

Wardens, as Minecraft players know, are only found in the Deep Dark biome, which means players will have to be extra cautious when exploring this mysterious and eerie structure.

The Warden is the strongest mob in the game, boasting a health bar of 500 HP, which is significantly larger than a Wither’s or even an ender dragon’s. In fact, the mob is so powerful that it can kill a player with full Netherite armor in two hits.

The Warden has a plethora of attacks and abilities. While its most powerful one is obviously its melee attack, it also has a secondary ranged attack that can damage a player through multiple layers of blocks.

A Warden’s abilities include a heightened sense of smell, which allows it to hunt its prey (players and other mobs).

An ability that the Warden brings to the game serves as an entirely new status effect known as Darkness.

Whenever a Warden starts to get closer to a player, the Darkness status effect takes over. When this happens, everything around the player goes dark and starts to pulsate.

Even daylight doesn’t stop the Darkness effect from creating a complete blackout. It is due to these reasons that the Warden should be avoided in Minecraft rather than fought.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far