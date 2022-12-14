Which is the best Minecraft biome for building wither skeleton farm?

Minecraft offers players many different blocks and items that can be farmed. Players seeking specific items or looking to gain XP will need to be aware of which farms function better in certain areas.

One such type of farm is the wither skeleton farm used by players looking to summon the Wither boss mob. Due to the nature of the summons, three withered skulls will be required.

The fastest way to get these skulls is by killing wither skeletons. However, these mobs are not very common, and making a farm is a player's best bet if they want to summon many of these skeletons.

But what is the best way to make a wither skeleton farm, and which biome should Minecraft players use? Read on to find out.

What is the wither skeleton mob in Minecraft?

The wither skeleton is a tall and black variant of the skeleton mob in Minecraft. They are rare and special mobs that carry stone swords that, upon striking their opponents, cause a wither-like effect. This, much like poison, will slowly drain their target's life force over time.

These skeletons can be found exclusively in the nether fortress, making them hard to come by. However, as the only mob in the game that drops the wither skeleton skull, players will need to farm them if they wish to summon a wither.

Wither skeletons have 10 hearts and do up to three hearts of damage on easy, four hearts of damage on normal, and up to six hearts worth of damage on hard mode. This makes them formidable, and players will want to find an easy way to farm them.

Let's look at the most effective way and place where players can create a wither skeleton farm in Minecraft.

The right biome for summoning wither skeletons

The best biome for players to farm wither skeletons in Minecraft is the soul sand valley biome. While the wither skeletons will spawn only inside the fortress, the soul sand valley biome is the best place to look for them because of the low spawn rate for mobs inside this biome.

As there is a low number of mobs that can spawn in the soul sand valley, the mobs that can spawn inside the fortress are much higher. This is because a generated fortress has its own table and spawn requirements. Therefore, when lesser mobs spawn outside the fortress, more can spawn inside of it to even out the spread of mobs in the area.

Because of this, Minecraft players will find noticeably more wither skeletons inside fortresses in the soul sand valley biome, as opposed to any other biome within the nether.

Farming wither skeletons for loot

While the most common method of farming wither skeletons is by walking around the nether fortress and manually slaying them, this process can be time-consuming. However, there are some automated methods, such as in the automatic farm in the video above, that can yield great results after being built.

Minecraft players should find a soul sand valley biome before attempting any serious wither skull farming to save time and effort.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes