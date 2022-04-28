Which are the best Minecraft world seeds in 2022?

World seeds come in all different shapes and sizes in Minecraft. Every world generated gets a random string of numbers attached to it that determines what world it is. This allows players to find their seed, share it, and allow others to use it in their own worlds.

This is especially useful when crafters come across a good seed. Perhaps they found a seed with a Woodland Mansion at spawn or two Nether fortresses right near the portal spawn.

Players are often looking for different things when it comes to world seeds. They may be looking for a village, a good place to build, or a certain biome. That's why finding the best seed might be difficult, and it is also highly subjective. This article lists some of the best seeds for players to try out this year.

The best seeds available in Minecraft this year

Pillager Outpost seed

The Pillager Outpost is well-guarded, but a resourceful adventurer finds a way! What's your best tactic for not ending up like a pincushion?

One of the best seeds in Minecraft this year is 2075440166. This seed has a Pillager Outpost right near spawn. Doing raids is one of the most enjoyable activities in the game, and this seed is a never-ending source of Pillager Captains.

Additionally, there are several villages nearby, one of which is right beside the outpost, and this also makes it very easy to complete the raid. Getting Bad Omen is only the first step, and players then have to find a village for the Pillagers to raid. This is easy in this seed as crafters can just cycle through raids and rack up the loot.

Jungle temples seed

Jungle temple (Image via Mojang)

Jungle temples are one of the rarest structures in the game. However, seed 1666931276 has three jungle temples right near spawn! That kind of rarity cannot be passed up.

Jungle temples also typically have the best loot of all generated structures. Gamers can loot these temples and walk away with great stuff to start off the world.

Diamonds and other incredible items are pretty frequent in these chests. Additionally, each one has several redstone dust blocks and other redstone devices for the traps.

Woodland Mansion seed

seeing a naturally spawned pink sheep and then happening upon a woodland mansion not half a second later is maybe the rarest thing to happen to me in mc

Woodland Mansions are the most difficult structure to find in the game. Usually, an entire world only has two, so the odds of finding one are very low. Players can get a map to them, but they're almost always tens of thousands of blocks away.

However, this is not the case with world seed 92182. A Woodland Mansion is present right beside spawn. These are the best structures to loot and kill the mobs inside, so finding one right by spawn is incredibly lucky and helps players start the game well.

More seeds

Here are a few other great seeds to try this year:

Seed Feature 1572468761 Warm and cold biomes adjacent to each other, lush cave below 8624896 Several rare biomes surrounding lake right at spawn 638773 Mushroom Field biome (one of the rarest biomes) and village near spawn 1123640121 Woodland Mansion and village near spawn 109513178 Right outside Nether portal, bastion remnant and nether fortress spawn 22034351 Shipwreck and village right at spawn 5558958393237555568 Village and jungle temple at spawn 983924174 Woodland Mansion nearby 91255 Amethyst geode growing on portal room in stronghold 96768544 Ruined portal that can be repaired, leads to fortress on other side

Thanks to the Minecraft 1.18 update, all seeds are universal across Bedrock and Java Edition. They may have some slight changes due to the differences in the platforms, but these seeds can be used on both.

