Which biomes are getting new features in Minecraft 1.21 update

Be it major or minor, updates in Minecraft are always exciting. The upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update brings many new features, mobs, and blocks to the game. Players are excited about the addition of the Breeze, trial chambers, vault, and a lot more. But with quantity comes confusion. One of the confusions is which biomes are getting the new features in the update. Since most beta features are almost completed, their spawn locations have also been confirmed.

Thus, here are the Minecraft biomes that are getting new features.

Minecraft biomes get new features

The armadillo in Savannah

The two of the most exciting features coming to the game are the Bogged and the armadillo. The armadillo is the new animal mob, which is passive. They drop scutes (which can also be extracted using a brush), making for the much-needed wolf armor.

The Bogged is the new hostile mob that behaves very similar to the skeleton as it is a variant of the same. But these mobs differ in looks and behavior. The Bogged has a completely different texture and shoots poisonous arrows.

The armadillo and Bogged are both biome-specific mobs. The former is to be found in the Savannah biome. The Savannah biome has always felt empty, especially when the deserts offer temples and wells. Getting the armadillo in the biome implies that players must go there to get the materials to make the wolf armor.

The Bogged can be found in the mangrove and swamp biome. Even though these are different biomes to navigate, they never pose any risk. But with the addition of the Bogged, the swamps and the mangrove forest will give players a tough time.

The Bogged in the Trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

On the other hand, players can visit these biomes in Minecraft while carrying a shield to kill the Bogged to get poisonous arrows, something that can only be created much later in the game. Apart from the arrows, the Bogged also drops two recently added mushrooms.

Minecraft players will encounter the Bogged in some trial chambers as well. They also spawn in these palatial forts guarding the vault.

Thus, getting the rare loot from the vault will not be very simple when players must combat two hostile mobs capable of ranged attacks.