Which Minecraft mobs to avoid in a new world?

Minecraft worlds can be dangerous places, especially due to the large amount of hostile mobs that inhabit them. Encountering the wrong mob at the wrong time can get messy very quickly for players.

When starting out in a new Minecraft world, there are certain mobs that should likely be avoided. Granted, veteran players may know how to deal with them in a more efficient capacity, but beginners may not be familiar with these dangerous mobs.

As a result, these hostiles are best left alone until players are well established in their survival world and can put up a better fight. Otherwise, they will die repeatedly, leading to a rather frustrating experience.

4 hostile mobs that Minecraft players should avoid early on

1) Guardians and Elder Guardians

Guardians flanking an Elder Guardian in an ocean monument (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, Ocean monuments are scattered throughout ocean biomes, making them quite easy to stumble upon if a player spends a good amount of time in the water. However, the Guardians that patrol these structures may be a bit too much for beginners to handle.

Standard Guardians are considerably aggressive, and their spines deal damage upon contact. Elder Guardians are even more dangerous, being capable of firing lasers from their eyes.

Considering these creatures can also inflict Mining Fatigue on players, slowing their mining speed, they're best left alone until players are equipped for a long-term underwater excursion.

2) Creepers

Creepers are the original terror of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While they can seem cute at a glance, every Minecraft player knows how dangerous they can be quite well. These mobs may not have arms, but the damage they can deal is much worse than a simple melee strike.

After a few seconds of charging up, they explode, taking surrounding blocks and entities with them in many cases. Creepers can even be supercharged by lightning strikes, making their explosive power even more devastating.

These mobs are just as good at destroying structures and builds as they are at killing unaware players. So, they should keep an eye on creepers at all times and engage them with caution. Better yet, keep a tamed cat nearby, as these mobs are terrified of them.

3) Pillagers

Pillagers attack a village's iron golem (Image via Minecraft.net)

While villagers are a friendly sort, pillagers are quite the opposite in Minecraft. These warlike mobs come in many different varieties, often brandishing crossbows, but variants like evokers can also use powerful magic.

Pillagers tend to stick to their outposts, but they can also be found patrolling the surrounding areas and inhabiting woodland mansions. If players defeat their captain, they'll also be exposed to a raid if they go to a village.

Until beginners are more established, they'll likely want to avoid waves of pillagers attacking one of the few locations of safety in the game.

4) The Warden

The Warden patrols the depths of the deep dark biome (Image via Mojang)

For new and returning players, the new deep dark biome may seem like a compelling location to explore. It has unique loot and blocks, ancient cities, and an overall creepy aesthetic. However, upsetting too many sculk shriekers will lead to an encounter with the Warden, an immensely powerful mob that can be encountered at any point in the game.

Sporting heavy-hitting attacks and the highest health total in the game, the Warden isn't a mob players want to encounter early on in most circumstances. If they're digging down into a mine and find a Deep Dark biome, they should tready lightly and at their own peril. The Warden can appear at a moment's notice and kill unsuspecting players in as little as one strike.

