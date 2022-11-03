Which Minecraft mobs can you trap in a boat?

Minecraft’s mobs make the game more dynamic, as players tend to encounter a different mob around every corner. This makes the game more enjoyable and heightens the sense of adventure and exploration among players, especially beginners.

Whenever a new player encounters a mob they’ve never seen before, it's more than likely that they’ll try to capture or interact with it. However, a large variety of mobs in the game may stop them from doing this. Some mobs in Minecraft are hostile and tend to attack the player, while others can be intimidated by them or hard to catch in general.

One of the best ways to catch a mob and keep it stationary is to trap it in a boat. While this doesn’t apply to some mobs, like parrots, since they are aerial mobs, most land-based ones can be trapped, transported, and interacted with while in a boat.

This article will list every mob in Minecraft that can be trapped inside a boat.

Minecraft mobs that can be captured in a boat: Passive vs Hostile mobs

Passive/Neutral mobs

Axolotl

Bee

Cat

Chicken

Cow

Donkey

Enderman

Fox

Frog

Goat

Horse (baby version only)

Llama

Mooshroom

Mule (baby version only)

Ocelot

Panda

Parrot

Pig

Piglin

Rabbit

Sheep

Strider

Trader Llama

Turtle

Villager

Wandering Trader

Wolf

Most mobs that fall under this category can be tricky to trap inside a boat. This is because these tend to wander around aimlessly, and therefore can be more difficult to guide into a boat.

For mobs that can be tamed, the best way is to use the taming mechanic to sit them down and simply push them into a boat. Another method is to place the boat in its walking path. If done correctly, they will get transferred into the boat automatically.

Hostile mobs

Blaze

Cave Spider

Creeper

Drowned

Endermite

Evoker

Ghast

Hoglin (baby version only)

Husk

Magma Cube (small and medium)\

Phantom

Piglin Brute

Polar Bear (baby version only)

Shulker

Silverfish

Skeleton

Skeleton Horse (baby version only)

Stray

Vex

Vindicator

Witch

Wither Skeleton

Zoglin (baby version only)

Zombie

Zombie Horse (baby version only)

Zombie Villager

Zombified Piglin

Hostile mobs in Minecraft are widely considered to be easier to trap inside a boat. This is mainly because, once they get aggressive towards the player, they follow a set path that leads straight to the player.

Placing a boat on this path will almost instantly capture them. This leads to them not being able to escape or, in many cases, attack over long distances. Even the Enderman mob, when hostile, cannot teleport when trapped inside a boat.

However, this only stands true for those hostile mobs that use melee attacks. When mobs use projectile weapons, Minecraft players might have to apply better tactics. These mobs can often strafe and dodge around the player’s attacks, making it difficult to trap them in a boat.

On the other hand, their pathfinding mechanic also allows them to become easy targets for traps like this. While mobs with projectile weapons won't necessarily follow the player in a straight line, making the same movements as that mob while going in a direction opposite to them can be helpful in leading them into a boat.

