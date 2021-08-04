Which mobs can be ridden in Minecraft?

Mobs are considered by many to be one of the best aspects of Minecraft.

One interesting thing about Minecraft mobs is that some of them can be ridden by players. These mountable Minecraft mobs can often be of significant use to players in many different ways. All rideable mobs can be used as a method of transportation around a Minecraft world, which can make traversing long distances easier than ever.

The following provides every rideable mob in Minecraft, along with how to ride them.

Minecraft mobs that players can ride

The Minecraft mobs that players can ride themselves are: horses, donkeys, mules, pigs, striders and skeleton horses. Below is a guide to riding each one.

Additionally, Minecraft llamas can be mounted like these other mobs, but unfortunately, they cannot be ridden. Perhaps in the future, Mojang will implement the ability to ride a llama.

Horses / donkeys / mules

Horses, donkeys and mules can be tamed and ridden so long as a player has a saddle. To mount and tame these animals, players should mount the mob with no items in their hand. Continue to do so until the mob is comfortable. Then, the saddle can be equipped.

Donkeys and mules can be equipped with chests to expand their inventory, which might be of great help to players who want to travel often. Exclusively, horses can wear horse armor as well to make them withstand more damage.

Pigs

Pigs can be quite fun to ride. These mobs can be easily mounted once a saddle has been placed on them. From there, players will want to craft a fishing rod with a carrot at the end. Equipping this item while sitting on a pig will cause the mob to move in whatever direction the player is facing.

Striders

Striders are found on the lava floor of the Nether. These cute mobs prefer to stay warm and will freeze if taken out of the lava. To ride a strider, equip it with a saddle. Minecrafters will also need a fishing rod with a warped fungus attached. This will guide the strider while the player rides it.

Skeleton horses

Skeleton horses have similar properties to regular horses but with some notable differences. Firstly, skeleton horses are quite rare and only appear sometimes when lightning strikes. Skeleton horses also cannot wear horse armor. And, sadly for Bedrock or Pocket Edition players, riding skeleton horses using saddles is only available in Minecraft Java Edition.

