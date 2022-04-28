Which mobs fight each other in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a large number of mobs in-game, some passive, some aggressive, some dangerous if provoked, and these mobs can even be made to battle each other in certain circumstances.

When some mobs are attacked by other mobs (usually accidentally) in Minecraft, they'll begin to ignore their current activity and attempt to retaliate, which can lead to a battle between the two mobs.

Each mob in Minecraft operates a little differently with respect to their behavior, with some mobs willing to even attack certain other mobs on sight. It all depends on the mob and the situation, and it doesn't hurt for players to be aware of some of these inter-mob conflicts.

Minecraft: Which mobs intentionally battle each other?

Many mobs have natural enemies that they will attack on sight (Image via Minuthu/Youtube)

While many mobs in Minecraft will retaliate when they're struck by another mob, some groups of mobs have natural enemies. In standard gameplay, two mobs that are natural enemies will quickly engage in battle in most circumstances if they are close enough to each other.

Some mobs are even willing to give chase to defeat their targets. The list of mobs that are natural enemies is quite extensive, but there are more than a few worth noting in the event players are traveling. Maybe they can even use this to their advantage.

Mobs that are considered to be "Natural Enemies" in Minecraft

Guardians and elder guardians attack squids.

Polar bears attack foxes.

Llamas spit on and attack wolves.

Wolves will attack skeletons, skeleton horsemen, foxes, sheep, spider jockeys and wither skeletons without any input from the player.

Foxes immediately attack chickens and chicken jockeys.

Trader llamas will attack any entity that attacks the Wondering Trader.

Illagers and zombies (with the exception of zombified piglins) will attack villagers on-sight.

Cats attack rabbits.

Ocelots attack chickens.

Endermen attack endermites.

Piglins sometimes attack hoglins.

Piglins and wither skeletons will attack each other on sight.

The Wither will attack any mob that isn't undead or a ghast.

Wither skeletons attack baby turtles, iron and snow golems, piglins, and piglin brutes.

Iron golems attack most hostile mobs.

Snow golems also attack most hostile mobs.

Zoglins attack all mobs except creepers, ghasts, and other zoglins.

Vindicators tagged with the name "Johnny," will attack any entities near it except other illagers, this is an Easter Egg in Minecraft referencing Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation of The Shining by Stephen King.

Axolotls attack most underwater mobs, including fish, guardians, elder guardians, squid, and drowned.

All undead except skeleton and zombie horses attack baby turtles.

Zombie variants and blazes attack turtle eggs.

Witches occasionally attack each other for some unclear reason.

Infighting between these mobs is something players can use to their advantage, especially in survival multiplayer.

Edited by R. Elahi