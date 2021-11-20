Which mobs are releasing in Minecraft future updates?

Every year, Minecraft receives at least one major update that brings a lot of new features. A bunch of new mobs are also being introduced with these updates.

This year, Mojang has released the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part one, adding three new mobs - goats, axolotls, and glow squids.

Confirmed mobs coming to Minecraft in future updates

Mojang has already revealed the following two major Minecraft updates. Sadly, the closest update, Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs, will not have any new mob. This update is coming out on November 30, 2021.

Minecraft 1.19: The Wild update will bring a handful of new and exciting mobs. During the Minecraft Live 2021 event that was streamed on October 16, the upcoming 1.19 update was revealed. It will introduce five new mobs: tadpoles, frogs, fireflies, allay, and the warden.

Fireflies, tadpoles and frogs

We're also adding tadpoles! So tiny, so cute, so in tune with their surroundings!

The developers will be introducing fireflies, tadpoles and frogs to make the old and dull swamps biome a little more lively. Fireflies are small mobs that fly around and glow in the dark. It is going to be the smallest mob in the game that is only two pixels big.

Tadpoles are aquatic mobs that players can pick up with water buckets. Eventually, tadpoles will grow into frogs. Frogs have three different types: default, snowy, and tropical. The variant a frog develops depends on the biome temperature in which the tadpole grows into a frog. They like to jump around and eat fireflies.

Warden

Initially, the warden was going to be added to the game with the Minecraft 1.18 update. However, it has been moved to the 1.19 update along with the sculk blocks and deep dark cave biome.

The warden is a big and scary mob that can be found in the upcoming deep dark caves. It will always be hostile towards the player and will not drop any items upon death.

The warden is also Minecraft's first-ever blind mob that can pick up vibrations of placed blocks and other things such as the player's footsteps.

Allay

Minecraft @Minecraft And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! https://t.co/BfvofGcskG

Allay was the winner of the mob vote that took place during the last Minecraft Live. It is a passive mob that flies around. Players can give it an item, and the allay will look for similar items in a specific range and bring it to the player.

