Which is the most powerful weapon in Minecraft?

Minecraft has many weapons that players can craft and use to survive. From melee weapons like swords to ranged weapons like crossbows and even tridents, the game allows explorers to craft and find various artilleries. While most weapons can kill mobs in the game, there is only one that is the strongest in terms of attack damage: the mace.

Here is everything to know about the mace and why it is the most powerful weapon in Mojang's sandbox title.

Note: The mace will be released with 1.21 update on June 13, 2024.

Mace in Minecraft 1.21: Why it is the strongest weapon, crafting recipe, damage mechanics, and more

Mace's unique damage mechanics make it the strongest weapon in Minecraft

In March 2024, when Mojang Studios had already developed almost half the Minecraft 1.21 update, it released a brand-new weapon with unique damage mechanics called the mace.

With regular melee weapons, players can jump and perform a critical attack that deals a few hearts worth of damage. While this also applies to the mace, the new weapon can do a lot more damage than that.

When a player falls from a high place, they can use the mace to perform a smash attack. The weapon's attack damage essentially increases with each block height. This means that the higher the player falls, the more damage it can deal with the mace.

When the mace was released in snapshots, many in the community said it was too overpowered. Even though Mojang Studios tweaked the weapon's features, it still remains extremely powerful.

For example, the mace is the only weapon that can kill the Warden mob in one hit (if it is unenchanted and the player falls from 321 blocks). If it has the exclusive density enchantment of the highest level, players can kill the beast by falling from 95 blocks only.

Since no other block can do this amount of damage, the mace can be considered the strongest weapon in the game.

How to craft a mace in Minecraft

Since the mace is a brand-new weapon, it needs to be crafted using items introduced in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

To start, players must gather the new heavy core block and breeze rods. The heavy core can be obtained from ominous trial vaults. These vaults can be opened with ominous trial keys that players get from ominous trial spawners in trial chambers. Regular trial spawners in the structure can convert into their ominous state when players approach it with the bad omen status effect applied to them.

On the other hand, breeze rods can be obtained by killing the new breeze mobs that spawn exclusively in trial chambers through one of the trial spawners.

Once both resources are collected, they can be combined to craft the mace in Minecraft.

