Who are the 5 hunters in Dream's Minecraft speedrunner vs hunters series?

Dream is known for his Minecraft Speedrunner vs Hunters videos - a series that initially started as "Minecraft Speedrunner vs Hunter," which was uploaded on December 26, 2019. Since then, Dream has done approximately 23 manhunt videos, stemming from 3 hunters, to 4 hunters, and finally, to 5 hunters.

This series has become very popular, with his most renowned speedrunner vs hunter video being "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE," which clocks in at an astounding 3.8 million likes and 91.6 million views.

In these videos, Dream's friends hunt him down and try to kill him before he beats the game. The friends usually stay the same, but who are they? Down below is everything fans need to know about the 5 hunters in Dream's speedrunner vs hunter series.

Who are the Hunters in Minecraft Speedrunner Vs Hunters?

GeorgeNotFound

Image via YouTube

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson is one of the primary hunters in this series and is the one who took part in Dream's first Speedrunner vs Hunter video. Ever since, George has been in every single Minecraft Speedrunner vs Hunter video and is quite popular amongst the fandom.

George has been active in Minecraft for many years and met Dream on MunchyMC when they were both staff members in 2016. His first public video was uploaded on October 25, 2019, and he has been uploading somewhat regularly ever since. As of now, he has 8.46 million subscribers.

Sapnap

Image via Twitter

Nick "Sapnap" has been Dream's friend for upwards of 9 years and moved in with Dream in early 2021. Sapnap has been a constant presence in the Minecraft Speedrunner vs Hunters series, often being the one to take on the role of charging Dream, resulting in some epic fights in the series.

Sapnap has been an avid Minecraft player since he was about 13 or 14, but his first video was uploaded on October 29th of 2019. Originally, his username was "pandas," but has since been changed to Sapnap, which is pandas backwards. As of now, he has 3.69 million subscribers on YouTube!

BadBoyHalo

Image via Twitter

Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch is another of Dream's long-time friends, as well as another constant presence in the Minecraft Speedrunner vs Hunters videos. He first appeared in "Minecraft Speedrunner vs 3 Hunters."

BadBoyHalo created his YouTube channel in 2012, formally going by "SantsofGames." He has since been an admin on the server McPVP and currently owns MunchyMC, which has over 100 players and various game modes. He has also made himself at home on the Dream SMP, with most of his livestreams focusing on the server.

Antfrost

Image via Healthy Celeb

Antfrost first appeared in the Speedrunner vs Hunters series in "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters" and has since gained a lot of popularity. He joined YouTube on August 12th, 2020 and appeared in the video on September 5th, 2020. Ever since, he has been apart of every Speedrunner vs Hunter video.

Even though he joined YouTube in mid 2020, his first appearance was in 2016 in BadBoyHalo's livestream. Ever since his debut in the Speedrunner vs Hunter series, he has gained 651 thousand subscribers, and the number keeps growing every day.

Awesamdude

Image via Twitter

Sam "Awesamdude" is the newest member of the Speedrunner Vs Hunter series, becoming the fifth hunter in the latest videos. He is mostly known for his work on the Dream SMP, and he streams nearly every day. He is inactive on his main YouTube channel, although he is active on his vods channel, titled "awesamVODS," where he uploads videos from his twitch channel.

Sam has done tons of donation streams, and in 2020, he brought up the idea of a program called "Code for the Kids," where kids are taught how to code through Minecraft. In late 2020, he reached the goal of $10,000, although he is still accepting donations for the program.

